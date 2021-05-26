Watch: South Bend Cubs get into a nasty brawl against Fort Wayne TinCaps

(670 The Score) That got out of control in a hurry. That's one way to put it after a massive, nasty brawl broke out in the eighth inning between the host South Bend Cubs and the Fort Wayne TinCaps in high Class-A action on a rainy Tuesday evening at Four Winds Field. Multiple players threw punches, a baseball was fired into the madness and mini-dogpiles were breaking out all over the place. Four individuals were ejected, according to the South Bend Tribune.