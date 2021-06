One decade later, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are still going strong. Eva reminisced about first meeting Ryan on ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’ with an epic ‘TBT.’. “Throwing it wayyy back….” wrote Eva Mendes on Thursday (May 27.) The 47-year-old actress posted an epic ‘Throwback’ photo to Instagram, one showing her and Ryan Gosling, 40, on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines. The couple famously fell in love in 2011 while filming the neo-crime drama, and it’s clear from Eva’s photo that there was a spark between these two from the moment they met. In the pic, Eva (as her character Romina) lovingly looks into Ryan’s (as Luke) eyes. Who knew back then, the chemistry these two shared on-screen would follow them off the set?