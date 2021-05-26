Lori Vallow Daybell, Chad Daybell charged in the murders of two children

(REXBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT;MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

By Brian Brant

(REXBURG, Idaho) Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell have been charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, after being first reported missing in 2019, according to CBS News.

The couple is also facing conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Chad Dybell's ex-wife, Tammy, who was found dead in her home around the same time the children went missing.

Vallow's grandparents reported the children missing and went a judge ordered the couple to produce the children, they never cooperated, and investigators accused them of lying about their whereabouts.

Their remains were eventually found buried in Chad Daybell's backyard in June 2020.

Tammy Daybell's obituary said she had died from natural causes, but investigators became suspicious after Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow Daybell two weeks after Tammy's death. Her body was exhumed in December 2019 for further investigation.

Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested while the couple was on their honeymoon in Hawaii.

"We have cause to believe that the Daybells willfully and knowingly conspired to commit murder of three innocent people," Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake said Tuesday.