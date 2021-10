The word “mandate” elicits all sorts of fury these days. With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic dragging on, there are mandates in place to combat it. As a result, many people firmly resist these mandates. Whether it’s for vaccines, masks, or social distancing, mandates are a hot-button issue right now in the United States. However, mandates are not new, as illustrated by this video from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. In the video, 1980s drivers hilariously complain about having to wear a seat belt.

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO