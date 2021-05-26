Cancel
The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt Among Dozen Cast in Neil Gaiman's Netflix Adaptation

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 16 days ago
Death has landed on The Sandman‘s doorstep. Neil Gaiman’s Netflix adaptation has announced the addition of 12 new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Why Women Kill) as the aforementioned Death, the wiser sister of Tom Sturridge’s Dream. She’ll be joined by Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens, A.P. Bio), who is set to lend his voice to Matthew the Raven, Dream’s most trusted emissary.

TVLine

TVLine

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

94.3 Lite FM

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
MoviesComicBook

Patton Oswalt Defends Avengers' Easy Defeat of Thanos at the Beginning of Endgame

It's been over two years since Avengers: Endgame hit theatres, but that doesn't mean the movie still isn't a hot topic on social media. When the film's anniversary happened last month, some of the MCU stars took to Instagram and Twitter to honor the occasion. While many people are still showing the movie love, others are still pointing out problems they have with the plot. In fact, one person took to Twitter to call out an early scene in the movie, but some fans weren't having it. One such person was comedian and actor, Patton Oswalt, who jumped to the film's defense.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Season 1 Review

This is an advanced spoiler-free review for Season 1 of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. The adult-animated series will be available to stream on Hulu on Friday, May 21, 2021. M.O.D.O.K. is Marvel by way of Robot Chicken. It’s filled with wall-to-wall jokes and visual gags, brought to life through innovative stop-motion techniques and by an all-star comedy cast. The 10-part series is MCU and comics-adjacent when it wants to rope in a few big Marvel names, but for the most part, it’s an original take on the iconic villain, voiced by comedian Patton Oswalt. The show, co-created by Oswalt and Jordan Blum (American Dad), discards the character’s bizarre comic baggage in favor of a brand-new origin and setting. It also ends up being a surprisingly effective character drama too. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have been more straightforward, but M.O.D.O.K. is quite easily the best Marvel series of 2021 so far.
TV SeriesInverse

'M.O.D.O.K.' showrunner reveals how an MCU crossover could happen

Jordan Blum created Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu for a single reason: he wants free tickets to a Third Eye Blind concert. “I was hoping that putting them in the show would give us free tickets,” Blum tells Inverse. He hasn’t heard back from the musical geniuses behind “Semi-Charmed Life” yet,...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Intros The Metallic Menace's Family, Arch-Nemesis

With the Patton Oswalt-starring Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. set to unleash the metallic menace known as M.O.D.O.K.'s (Oswalt) upon his evil organization A.I.M., his crumbling family life, and Hulu viewers beginning May 21, the streaming service is following up its release of some pretty cool trading card-themed character profile posters with the following mini-teasers introducing you to eight folks we're all going to get to know and love (and probably despise and pity). That means a look at Aimee Garcia's Jodie Tarleton, Ben Schwartz's Lou Tarleton, Melissa Fumero's Melissa Tarleton, Jon Daly's Super Adaptoid, and Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini at their best-worst.
TV SeriesBoston Herald

Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K’ proves even evil megalomaniacs have problems

He may be a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, but the title character in a stop-motion animated Marvel series upcoming on Hulu is really just an insecure little boy at heart. In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” premiering Friday, we are introduced to M.O.D.O.K. (voice of Patton Oswalt), a canister-shaped, clearly immature...
CinemaBlend

Who Are The Eternals: 5 Quick Things To Know From The Marvel Comics

It is already pretty exciting to know that Eternals, one of the most anticipated 2021 movies, is helmed by an Academy Award winner like Chloé Zhao - the visionary director of Nomadland. However, what especially excites me personally is that this long-awaited installment to the Marvel movies will be the first iteration of the lesser-known superhero team outside of Marvel Comics, which never gave them much time to breathe despite their importance, anyway. Still, there is plenty to learn about the Eternals from the comics before their film hits theaters, starting with where these mysterious immortals came from.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Gillian Anderson Joins ‘The Great’ for Season 2 at Hulu

Gillian Anderson is trading in one royal drama for another as The Crown star joins Season 2 of The Great at Hulu. The actress whose other credits include Sex Education, The Fall, and The X-Files will join the show for a two-episode appearance as Catherine’s (Elle Fanning) mother, Joanna. Described as a glamorous socialite, Joanna hails from Germany and is known as the “maestro of marriage” for her ability to arrange high-profile matches for her daughters.
WWD

With ‘Cruella,’ Kirby Howell-Baptiste Scales Big

The fact that she is now a Disney character didn’t hit Kirby Howell-Baptiste until the press tour for “Cruella,” when journalists started asking her how it felt to join the ranks of Disney legacy. “I was like, ‘oh my God, I never for one second really thought about that,’’ says...
Moviessouthernillinoisnow.com

Kirby Howell-Baptiste explains why her ‘Cruella’ character is “really, really validating” for women with careers

Kirby Howell-Baptiste says she’s offering a new and improved take on a beloved character in the Disney live-action comedy Cruella. The film, centered on the backstory of aspiring fashion designer Estella — who later becomes the notorious criminal known as Cruella de Vil — also follows Howell-Baptiste as Anita Darling, Estella’s childhood friend and a well-known journalist. Howell-Baptiste tells ABC Audio that the Anita in Cruella is very different from the one portrayed in Disney’s 101 Dalmatians.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Killing Hollywood: The Cotton Club Murder' With Rainn Wilson, Christian Slater Elevates '80s True Crime Mystery With Scripted Series (Exclusive)

Between the 1920s and '40s, New York City's Cotton Club became renowned as a Harlem speakeasy that featured prominent Black entertainers for years. But in the '80s, the legendary club became synonymous with a much different tune after Roy Radin was found fatally shot before production on his film about the Cotton Club could even begin. The case, which became known as the "Cotton Club" murder, turned Hollywood on its head and now, it is coming to life in Audible's upcoming star-studded scripted audio series Killing Hollywood: The Cotton Club Murder, set to debut on May 27 — and PopCulture has your first exclusive listen!
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Neil Gaiman Explains His Thinking Behind The Sandman Casting Choices

Netflix’s take on The Sandman is shaping up to be something special. Neil Gaiman’s epic 90s comic series tells the story of the Endless, an immortal family who personify basic elements of reality. The lead character is the Lord of Dreams (aka Morpheus/Dream/The Sandman), whose tale stretches from the dawn of life up to the modern day.
The Quarantine Stream: Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ is Madcap Mayhem That Makes Perfect Use of Patton Oswalt

The Pitch: In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Fights Toxic Backlash Over Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Casting Non-Binary, Black Actors

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

Neil Gaiman Responds To Criticisms Of ‘Race-Swapped’ Casting Of Death In Netflix Sandman Series

In response to the criticisms leveled against Netflix’s upcoming Sandman series regarding its casting of Death, which will see the second eldest Endless depicted as a black woman rather than as the white woman originally seen in the original comic book series, Neil Gaiman has insisted that skeptical fans “watch the show” before they “make up [their] minds.”
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Responds To ‘Sandman’ Casting Backlash By Confronting Toxic Fans On Twitter

How did you guys spend your long weekend? Did you hang out with friends and family? Perhaps, you just stayed inside and watched movies or read a book? Well, if you’re Neil Gaiman, acclaimed writer/novelist/TV producer, you took to Twitter to fight back against the toxic fandom that seems to be all up in arms about the casting of the upcoming Netflix adaptation of “Sandman.”