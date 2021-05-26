The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt Among Dozen Cast in Neil Gaiman's Netflix Adaptation
Death has landed on The Sandman‘s doorstep. Neil Gaiman’s Netflix adaptation has announced the addition of 12 new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Why Women Kill) as the aforementioned Death, the wiser sister of Tom Sturridge’s Dream. She’ll be joined by Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens, A.P. Bio), who is set to lend his voice to Matthew the Raven, Dream’s most trusted emissary.tvline.com