Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Crypto M&A Activity Accelerates at Warp Speed in 2021

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs cryptocurrencies continue to move to the forefront of the financial system, ease of access has become a paramount priority for companies in the sector and customers alike. The critical first step of converting fiat currency into crypto is the beginning of a potentially exciting journey for someone expanding their crypto holdings or making their first investment. With multinational financial services like Visa and Mastercard processing these transactions in partnership with on-ramp processors, the process is easier than ever. Not only has this made customers’ crypto experience smoother, but it has accelerated the adoption of crypto and broadened the market. Even the US Federal Reserve is jumping on the crypto bandwagon, with Chairman Jerome Powell recently citing the possible benefits of cryptocurrencies and “stablecoins.”

bitcoinist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#M A#Cryptocurrencies#Digital Currency#Financial Technology#Digital Technology#Warp Speed#Global Financial Markets#Visa#Mastercard#The Us Federal Reserve#Pwc#Usd Coin#Techx Technologies Inc#Cse#Tecxf#C0b1#Xport Digital#Company#Kucoin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
Currenciesthepaypers.com

Global banking regulator urges toughest capital rules for crypto

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has demanded for cryptocurrencies to carry the toughest bank capital rules of any asset, according to Financial Times. Moreover, the banking regulator argues that requirements for holding Bitcoin and similar tokens should be far higher than those for conventional stocks and bonds. Banks with exposure to volatile cryptocurrencies should face stricter capital requirements to reflect the higher risks.
Marketsfxempire.com

Banks Can Now Hold Bitcoin And Other Cryptos. But There Is A Catch

Banks will be able to hold Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. However, the banks would be required to comply with tough capital requirements before they can do so. Banks will face tough capital requirements to hold Bitcoin. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision revealed yesterday that traditional banks would be allowed...
Marketsworldnewsinfo4u.com

SEC warns investors of the risks with Bitcoin futures

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) has warned investors about the risks of Bitcoin futures trading — citing market volatility, a lack of regulation and fraud to name a few issues. In a June 10 Investor Alerts bulletin, the SEC outlines key points that investors should “carefully consider” before...
Marketsaba.com

BIS Working Paper Examines Architecture and Rationale of CBDC Technology

The Bank for International Settlements released a working paper this week to discuss the range of central bank digital currencies, including addressing their architectures, how they could complement existing payment options and what they imply for the financial system and central banks in the future. According to BIS, almost 50 central banks have launched designs or prototypes for CBDCs.
Currenciescryptopotato.com

Wisebitcoin Opens Aggregate Trading For STORJ Against USDT

Wisebitcoin listed the STORJ/USDT aggregate trading pair on June 3, 2021. With aggregated trading, instead of supporting deposits and withdrawals, Wisebitcoin uses an aggregate trading system that automatically takes buy and sell orders from its own users and places those orders on other exchanges. In this way, users can rest assured that the assets or tokens that are purchased via aggregated trading are all real assets that are in full reserves.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

India Considers Changing Its Tune on Banning Bitcoin

Indian officials are reportedly changing their tune and moving toward not banning Bitcoin with a new crypto regulatory bill during an upcoming Parliament session. According to a report by the New Indian Express on June 11, the Indian government’s negativity towards bitcoin (BTC) might be turning around. Instead of an outright ban, insiders report that India will move to regulate cryptocurrencies instead.
MarketsTime

Want to Buy Crypto? Here’s What to Look for In a Crypto Exchange

Kraken, CoinEgg, Gemini, Binance — we’re not talking about mythical creatures or the Internet’s latest buzzword. These are all cryptocurrency exchanges — digital marketplaces where you can buy and trade crypto. You can’t just buy crypto from your bank or investing firm. Once you’ve decided you want to buy some...
Marketsinvesting.com

Can Ethereum Challenge Bitcoin For Leadership Of The Asset Class?

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. The parabolic period ends - Bitcoin halves, Ethereum does slightly better on the downside. Bitcoin is the leader - Ethereum is a distant second. Ethereum and Bitcoin have different goals. Risk-reward could favor Ethereum. Ethereum’s proof of stake lowers costs, DeFi is bullish...
Softwarecryptopotato.com

Dohrnii: Decentralized Crypto Exchange with Deep AI Analysis

AI in trading is not merely an idealistic concept anymore. AI is expected to learn and execute more efficient decisions and perform more than routine and repetitive tasks, which have been executed successfully by algorithmic trading tools for decades. A new market player claims to have found the missing link...
MarketsAmerican Banker

Bitcoin put in highest risk category in bank capital plan

Banks will face the toughest capital requirements for holdings in Bitcoin and other cryptoassets under global regulators’ plans to ward off threats to financial stability from the volatile market. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Thursday that the banking industry faces increased risks from cryptoassets because of the...
Marketssec.gov

Funds Trading in Bitcoin Futures – Investor Bulletin

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC’s) Office of Investor Education and Advocacy (OIEA) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC’s) Office of Customer Education and Outreach (OCEO) urge investors considering a fund with exposure to the Bitcoin futures market to weigh carefully the potential risks and benefits of the investment. Among other things, investors should understand that Bitcoin, including gaining exposure through the Bitcoin futures market, is a highly speculative investment. As such, investors should consider the volatility of Bitcoin and the Bitcoin futures market, as well as the lack of regulation and potential for fraud or manipulation in the underlying Bitcoin market.
Marketsinvesting.com

Pantera Capital and Arrington XRP Capital lead $5.8M Unbound Finance raise

Pantera Capital and Arrington XRP Capital lead $5.8M Unbound Finance raise. Cryptocurrency asset managers Pantera Capital and Arrington XRP Capital have co-led a $5.8 million private investment round for Unbound Finance, an up-and-coming DeFi treasury protocol for pooled tokens. The funds will be used to further develop Unbound Finance’s cross-chain...
Businesscryptonews.com

US Inflation Accelerates, State Street Launches Crypto Division + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The US economy’s rebound from the pandemic is driving the biggest surge in inflation in nearly 13 years, with consumer prices rising in May by 5% from a year ago, the Wall Street Journal reported. The core-price index, which excludes the often-volatile categories of food and energy, jumped 3.8% in May from the year before—the largest increase for that reading since June 1992, it added.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin Might Be Entering A Bearish Market, JPMorgan Analysts Suggest

JPMorgan Chase analysts think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) might be entering a bear market. What Happened: According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, a team of analysts at JPMorgan, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, suggested that Bitcoin is showing bearish signs despite its recent upward price movements. The analysts explained that Bitcoin’s relatively...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin: Banking regulators create the strictest capital rule for BTC holdings

• Global banking regulators must set aside enough capital to cover any Bitcoin loss. • The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision comprises regulators from the world’s most important financial centers. On Thursday, banking regulators proposed a new strict rule for BTC. This could be a conservative or cautious step that...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

AutoRABIT raises $14.5M to accelerate go-to-market and product development

Premier technology growth equity investor Full In Partners announced that it has led a significant follow-on investment in existing portfolio company, AutoRABIT. The leading provider of Salesforce release management platform for regulated industries, AutoRABIT is trusted by top development organizations at Anthem, Wells Fargo, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Intuit, and many others.
CurrenciesTech Times

Understanding the Bitcoin Market

Like Bitcoin itself, the market for this cryptocurrency is decentralized. Bitcoin trading entails speculating on the price movement of this electronic currency. People can purchase and sell this digital currency via exchanges like bitcoin revolution. These platforms enable people to easily access, buy, or sell Bitcoin using fiat money. Others...
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Futures ‘Backwardation’ Points to Weak Institutional Demand: JPMorgan

Bitcoin’s recent price slide has prompted institutional investors to pull out of bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, leading to the backwardation, which is when futures trade at a discount to the spot price. The condition is in contrast to the “contango” that’s more often seen in commodities markets, where futures trade at a premium.