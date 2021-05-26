Crypto M&A Activity Accelerates at Warp Speed in 2021

As cryptocurrencies continue to move to the forefront of the financial system, ease of access has become a paramount priority for companies in the sector and customers alike. The critical first step of converting fiat currency into crypto is the beginning of a potentially exciting journey for someone expanding their crypto holdings or making their first investment. With multinational financial services like Visa and Mastercard processing these transactions in partnership with on-ramp processors, the process is easier than ever. Not only has this made customers’ crypto experience smoother, but it has accelerated the adoption of crypto and broadened the market. Even the US Federal Reserve is jumping on the crypto bandwagon, with Chairman Jerome Powell recently citing the possible benefits of cryptocurrencies and “stablecoins.”