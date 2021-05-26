Cancel
California State

California Seeking Public Input on Planned Fracking Ban

By Andrew Baker
naturalgasintel.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia has begun the public comment period for a regulatory initiative to end the issuance of new hydraulic fracturing (fracking) permits by January 2024. Gov. Gavin Newsom last month instructed the Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management (CalGEM) Division to begin drawing up the measure. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) also was ordered to analyze pathways to phase out oil extraction statewide by 2045 at the latest.

