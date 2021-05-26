Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Mission-critical: Northern Virginia sets out to solve the cybersecurity workforce shortage

By Victor Hoskins
securitymagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA startling statistic is rippling through the media: over an eight-year period, reports confirmed that the number of unfilled cybersecurity jobs grew over 350%, from 1 million positions in 2013 to over 4 million globally in 2021, with half a million of those unfilled jobs right here in the U.S. And while those numbers are staggering on their own, estimates by the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate the cybersecurity sector shows no sign of a slowdown, with expected growth at 37% through 2022.

www.securitymagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Silicon Valley#Critical Infrastructure#Enterprise Solutions#Cloud Infrastructure#The Mit Technology Review#Mae East#Aol#Equinix#George Mason University#Mason#Amazon Web Services#Standard Form#Ap#Clearance Ready Program#Cybersecurity Education#Cybersecurity Staff#Cybersecurity Diligence#Network Security#Information Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Health
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Amazon
Related
Virginia Stateaudubonva.org

Let’s Put Northern Virginia on the Map...The Birdability Map!

“Birding is for everybody, and every body!” This is the motto of Birdability, a growing global effort that works to decrease barriers for birders with mobility, vision, developmental, hearing, and other health challenges. The organization, and the movement it inspired, hope to eliminate many of the accessibility challenges that these birders face on a regular basis in order to share the joys of birding with them. The founder, Virginia Rose, a board member of Travis Audubon in Texas, had fallen at a young age and now uses a wheelchair. She found a passion in nature and birding which became the inspiration behind Birdability. A key effort is to have birders and others contribute birding locations to the Birdability Map, “a crowd-sourced map of accessible birding locations, with details of the accessibility features of them.” Their website has a wealth of resources on birding with accessibility challenges, and how individuals and organizations alike can ensure they are welcoming and inclusive. ASNV has a team of board members and adult and youth volunteers who have to date added 43 trails to the map.
EconomyValley News

Column: Solve worker shortage with better pay, conditions

At least 24 states led by GOP governors — including New Hampshire — are no longer participating in the federal pandemic unemployment compensation program that provides a $300 per week supplement to those who qualify for unemployment benefits. The lawmakers in those states are taking this action based on the premise that the program is a disincentive to job-seeking and its elimination will address the “applicant shortage” employers are facing.
ComputersInformationWeek

Investing in the Cybersecurity Workforce of Tomorrow

How can organizations help bridge the cybersecurity skills gap? Consider untapped talent pools, including those within your organization, partner with community groups, and more. The skills gap continues to plague the IT industry, particularly when it comes to cybersecurity. The good news is that there has been some progress. The...
Virginia StateJLL

Northern Virginia’s Dulles Executive Plaza trades in $113.5M sale

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 1, 2021 – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $113.5 million sale and financing of Dulles Executive Plaza, a two-building, Class A office complex totaling 384,336 square feet in Herndon, Virginia. JLL represented the seller, a partnership between affiliates of Lionstone Investments and...
IndustryCleanTechnica

Supply Chains & Critical CleanTech Shortages

Record-long times from order to delivery have become common. Wide-scale shortages of essential basic materials seem in the daily news. Suddenly, increased commodities pricing creates confusion. Transportation sector difficulties permeate across industries. Why? Roaring demand for goods have created backlogs due to weaknesses in supply chains, and manufacturers started drawing down on inventories last month to meet demand. Business warehouses seem almost bare.
Virginia StateMartinsville Bulletin

Solving Virginia’s labor crunch starts with full recognition of the bigger picture

On May 1, thousands of workers across Virginia experienced something that had not been seen since 2009: a bump in their paychecks. The commonwealth raised its minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 per hour. As of fall 2019, Richmond research firm Chmura Economics & Analytics estimated that roughly 367,000 people (including part-time staff) were paid at or below the $9.50 level, the RTD reported. That’s about 10% of Virginia’s 4 million workers who stood to benefit from the increase.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cybersecurity Curriculum Group Sets Meeting, Urges Industry Involvement | #cybersecurity | #conferences

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A group that’s drafting a model cybersecurity curriculum for California students is meeting this month to continue crafting its goals — and it’s encouraging members of the technology industry to attend and participate.
TechnologyGlobeSt.com

Automation Will Be Critical To Meet Industrial Labor Shortages

The industrial sector has historically had a tough time finding enough skilled labor—but technology may be the key. As much as 30% of the industrial sector workforce can be replaced by tech, according to a new global logistics report by Cushman & Wakefield. In locations with higher wage costs, adopting automated solutions in lieu of headcount can have a big impact on a company’s bottom line.
Arizona StateGovernment Technology

How the Pandemic Accelerated Modernization Efforts in Arizona

The pandemic accelerated the need for many government organizations to modernize their digital infrastructure, which was a central topic of discussion during the Arizona Virtual Digital Government Summit* earlier this week. Throughout the June 8 event, speakers talked about the ways scalable cloud networks have helped agencies combat increasing cyber...
Virginia StatePosted by
Washington Business Journal

StarKist inks Northern Virginia lease for new HQ

Charlie the Tuna is swimming south to Reston. StarKist Co., which announced late last month it would leave Pittsburgh for Greater Washington, said it has signed a lease for 24,000 square feet at 1875 Explorer St. in Reston Town Center, where its headquarters will create 83 jobs once it opens in April 2022. The tuna giant is investing $3.6 million in the relocation to the building, owned by Boston Properties. It had considered sites in Maryland as well as part of its search.
Virginia Statenovaregion.org

Webinar: Strengthening Minority-Owned Businesses in Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia is home to approximately 128,000 minority-owned businesses, over 40 percent of all establishments operating in the region. As all businesses work to rebuild after the recent pandemic, this community of business owners will face a number of unique challenges. What do they need, why do they need it, and how can we help them? A cross-sector collaboration of seven local organizations recently emerged to address these very questions, forming the Northern Virginia Minority-Owned Businesses Working Group. Their upcoming report offers key findings and concrete recommendations for an equitable recovery across our region.
PoliticsCIO

FedRAMP Brings Cloud Benefits to Government

Agility. Speed. Flexibility. Efficiency. These are not words normally associated with government by most people. In defense of governments, though, they have huge challenges in providing services on the enormous scale at which they function. And the US federal government operates some of the largest organizations in the world. Now, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is giving those government operations agility, speed, flexibility and efficiency and creating the framework for future successes.
Virginia Statefox5dc.com

Massive lifeguard shortage in northern Virginia could close pools

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A massive lifeguard shortage in northern Virginia is leading to a modified schedule for pools and water parks in Prince William County. Drastic measures including closures could be next if the county doesn’t fill its lifeguard openings. The county operates four pools. Two are closed...