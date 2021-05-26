Cancel
Amazon to Buy MGM, Studio Behind James Bond and ‘Shark Tank’

By jshaffer
KDWN
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline shopping giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition after buying grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017. The deal is the latest in the media industry that’s aimed at boosting streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+. AT&T and Discovery announced last week that they would combine media companies, creating a powerhouse that includes HGTV, CNN, Food Network and HBO.

Businessdarkhorizons.com

FTC To Review Amazon’s MGM Purchase

In the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will reportedly review the deal according to The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department and FTC reportedly divvied up antitrust investigations of the tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook who are also the subject of the probes.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
Businessvideonuze.com

If the FTC Challenges Amazon-MGM Deal It is Unlikely to Succeed

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the FTC will be the agency to review Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A review was expected, either by the Justice Department or the FTC. The plot thickener here is that the brand new FTC chair is Lina Khan, a law professor and journalist who was confirmed by the Senate last week in a bipartisan 69-29 vote. Importantly Khan is a critic of Amazon and Big Tech, having written a widely circulated article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in 2017.
Variety

Amazon Bid for MGM to Get FTC Antitrust Review (Report)

Amazon’s $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM will be subject to an antitrust review by the Federal Trade Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources. Last month, Amazon announced a definitive agreement to acquire MGM and its well-stocked library of 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including the storied James Bond film franchise.
Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
Lina Khan’s US FTC stated to assessment Amazon-MGM deal – NEWPAPER24

The Federal Commerce Fee, whose new chairwoman has been essential of Amazon.com, will assessment the corporate’s deliberate buy of MGM, a supply aware of the matter stated. it will purchase the US film studio, residence to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that may give it an enormous library of movies and TV reveals to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.
TheStreet

Amazon Plan to Buy MGM Is Said to Be Subject of FTC Review

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report proposed $8.45 billion deal to buy TV/movie studio MGM will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, a media report says. The companies unveiled the deal last month. Amazon is seeking to strengthen the content of its Prime Video streaming service. Big mergers have to...
