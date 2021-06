Composer Devonté Hynes had a “surreal” experience working on HBO and Sky Atlantic’s drama, We Are Who We Are. On the series co-created and directed by Luca Guadagnino, he would see fictional characters interact with his music like never before. While penning his first TV score for the project, the artist (also known as Blood Orange) would also appear as himself, acting in one scene in the final episode, and performing live in others. And then, there was the scene, which saw the show’s two main characters, Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón) recreating his music video for 2013 track, “Time Will Tell,” beat by beat.