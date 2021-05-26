Lawyer, advocate Uzma Saghir is always looking for ways to grow
Uzma Saghir talks about being an in-house lawyer, a social justice advocate and someone who's always learning and growing.www.bizjournals.com
Uzma Saghir talks about being an in-house lawyer, a social justice advocate and someone who's always learning and growing.www.bizjournals.com
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/boston