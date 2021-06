TikTok influencer, actress, and author Tabitha Brown's journey to veganism was apparently so smooth that the casual observer might find themselves under the impression that going vegan is "no big thing." Indeed, modern humans evolved into omnivorous eaters from largely vegetarian ancestors, according to Scientific American; but there is also evidence that beginning to eat meat was at least partially responsible for humans evolving into who and what we are today (via Time and Nature). In other words, while plant-based eating is both natural and healthy, it's not necessarily intuitive. Accordingly, Tabitha Brown deserves credit for making going vegan look so easy. However, during an exclusive interview with Mashed, Brown shared that veganism might have come somewhat easily to her because her body seemed to really need it.