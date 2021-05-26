Cancel
New Mexico Natural Gas Waste Rules in Effect, with First Phase Set to Begin in October

By Carolyn Davis
naturalgasintel.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico’s oil and natural gas operators would be required to capture 98% of their gas waste by the end of 2026 under rules that took effect Tuesday. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Oil Conservation Division (OCD) officially enacted the rule following two years of stakeholder outreach and technical research. The final rules had been approved in March.

www.naturalgasintel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
