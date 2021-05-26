Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

To what extent are we are ruled by unconscious forces?

dallassun.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSometimes when I ask myself why I've made a certain choice, I realise I don't actually know. To what extent we are ruled by things we aren't conscious of? - Paul, 43, London. Why did you buy your car? Why did you fall in love with your partner? When we start to examine the basis of our life choices, whether they are important or fairly simple ones, we might come to the realisation that we don't have much of a clue. In fact, we might even wonder whether we really know our own mind, and what goes on in it outside of our conscious awareness.

www.dallassun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Thaler
Person
Cass Sunstein
Person
Daniel Kahneman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Gender Discrimination#Unconscious Bias#Uk#Bbc Future
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Related
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Behaviors Reveal That Someone Leans Toward Introversion

Are you an introvert or an extrovert? The two personality types are opposites, and it’s easy to identify which type you’re based on a few key characteristics. People who gravitate towards introversion prefer to keep things simple. Unlike the extrovert who likes to mingle and keep people close by, the...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

Bystander Effect And The Diffusion Of Responsibility

The bystander effect is when the presence of others reduces helping behaviours. It is caused partly by a diffusion of responsibility. The bystander effect in social psychology is the surprising finding that the mere presence of other people inhibits our own helping behaviours in an emergency. The bystander effect study...
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘Follow the rules’: what Matt Hancock told us – and what he did

Downing Street said the prime minister had accepted Matt Hancock’s apology for breaching social distancing guidelines after he was accused of having an affair with an adviser to his department. But others have called the health secretary a hypocrite for his actions, with the Liberal Democrats’ spokesperson for health and...
HealthScientific American

Pupil Size Is a Marker of Intelligence

It has been said that “the eyes are the window to the soul,” but new research suggests that they may be a window to the brain as well. Our pupils respond to more than just the light. They indicate arousal, interest or mental exhaustion. Pupil dilation is even used by the FBI to detect deception. Now work conducted in our laboratory at the Georgia Institute of Technology suggests that baseline pupil size is closely related to individual differences in intelligence. The larger the pupils, the higher the intelligence, as measured by tests of reasoning, attention and memory. In fact, across three studies, we found that the difference in baseline pupil size between people who scored the highest on the cognitive tests and those who scored the lowest was large enough to be detected by the unaided eye.
Congress & Courtsrealclearmarkets.com

FL Court Sanely Rules Against Political Force With Masks

We’ve all been there – or most of us have – during these last 16 months. We’ve wondered, “Am I the crazy one or has the world gone crazy?” We were subjected to astounding mandates among which were restrictions on movement, commerce, travel, even worship. Government officials shut down vast amounts of society and told us that it was necessary and really a normal thing to do because of the public-health emergency.
Mental HealthBryan College Station Eagle

C-FORCE: Are we ready to get real with facing mental health challenges?

When Naomi Osaka, the No. 2 ranked woman in the world in tennis, refused late last month to participate in post-match news conferences at the French Open because those conferences contributed to her depression and anxiety, many were critical of her actions. Tennis officials threatened to suspend her and fined her $15,000. She later withdrew from the Grand Slam event and acknowledged to suffering “long bouts of depression” in a statement.
Mental HealthPsyPost

New psychology research indicates that bullshitting is sign of intelligence

Bullshitting can be an indication of cognitive ability, according to new research published in the scientific journal Evolutionary Psychology. The study found that people who are better at producing made-up explanations for various concepts tend to be more intelligent compared to those who struggle to produce convincing bullshit. But skilled bullshitters are not necessarily frequent bullshitters.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

The personality traits that suggest you have higher intelligence. The personality traits of being open to experience and having stable emotions both indicate a higher IQ, research finds. People who are open to experience are more interested in things that are complex, new and unconventional. Emotional stability is linked to...
Educationcgiar.org

Unconscious Bias: eLearning course is launched

CGIAR staff can now learn more about Unconscious Bias through a new eLearning module on the GDI Knowledge Hub, the second eLearning course produced so far by the Gender, Diversity and Inclusion (GDI) Function. Unconscious bias is hardwired into every human. Our brains can consciously process just 40 bits of...
Retailindialife.us

Lockdown eased in Kerala, local TPR to determine extent

Thiruvananthapuram, June 15 After 39 days of lockdown, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced the new norms, under which relaxations would be based on the test positivity rate (TPR) of the local bodies and would begin from Thursday. Vijayan said that even though the state is not completely...
Mental Healthlewishowes.com

The BRAIN SCIENCE of Shaping Your Identity & Staying Positive

Our beliefs shape our identity, but sometimes, we can forget what we believe. This often happens when we are under some sort of pressure — whether it be the urge to people-please, a devasting trauma, or a period of confusion and anxiety. In these moments, we sometimes forget what we believe, value, and trust.
Worldsamfordcrimson.com

Priti Patel axes unconscious bias training for Border Force officers

All Border Force officers have been offered "unconscious bias" training despite controversy over whether it has any positive effect, The Telegraph can disclose. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has ordered the Home Office to scrap the courses for staff after it emerged that Border Force and UK Visas and Immigration, two of the department’s agencies, offered training intended to alert people to hidden prejudices they may harbour.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Using Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs to Discover What Motivates You

Differing motives in a particular situation shapes reactions and perceptions of the experience. Maslow's hierarchy of needs defines lower and higher level needs that motivate human behavior. Understanding the ebb and flow of immediate physiological needs as powerful motivators helps with self-awareness and compassion towards others. Personality psychologists study individual...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Voice of San Diego

What We Learned This Week

I am so, so sick of community forums. They sound great, right? No, they sound important. Any good leader listens to the community and provides a forum for them to offer feedback. When it comes to San Diego and community forums on policing, though, the forums are the end, not...
EconomyThe Independent

Berkeley Group to reveal extent of City exodus

Housebuilder Berkeley is set to reveal whether the much-hyped exodus from City centres has been overplayed at its full year results on Wednesday. The company had held back on some new developments in the year, to wait for lockdown restrictions to ease. But the decision may have backfired, with long...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

False Consensus Effect: What It Is And Why It Happens

The false consensus effect in social psychology is when people overestimate how much other people share our beliefs and behaviours. The false consensus effect is the social psychological finding that people tend to assume that others agree with them. It could apply to opinions, values, beliefs or behaviours, but people...