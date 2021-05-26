Instantly Iconic Photo of Marine Holding Door for George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Spurs Outpouring

On the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder, Ibram X. Kendi is reflecting on all that has happened over the past year, and where he hopes the country will go. It was on May 25, 2020, that Floyd was murdered by convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. In footage that went viral that day, Chauvin is seen pressing a knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as the 46-year-old father suffocated on the pavement during his arrest for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill.