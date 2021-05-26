Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Instantly Iconic Photo of Marine Holding Door for George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Spurs Outpouring

By Tommy Christopher
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA poignant photo of Gianna Floyd, daughter of the late George Floyd, immediately achieved iconic status and prompted an outpouring of emotional reactions on Twitter. The young Ms. Floyd and her family visited with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of her father’s murder by Minneapolis police. On her way in, the 7 year-old was photographed by Associated Press Chief Photographer Evan Vucci, who captured the moment a Marine guard held the door as Gianna entered the West Wing of the White House.

www.mediaite.com
View All 662 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Gregg
Person
George Floyd
Person
Charlotte Clymer
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Omar Jimenez
Person
Robert Samuels
Person
Willie Geist
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Minneapolis Police#The White House#Iconic Photo#Associated Press#Https T Co Tyjc3roeqj#Https T Co N4triyo9w2#Whitehouse#American#Clarkgregg#Daughter#Amazing Image Evanvucci#Dr Rashawn Ray#Picture#Emotion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
White House
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Us Weekly

Kamala Harris Tells Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff to ‘Keep Dreaming’ While Celebrating Her College Graduation

Making moves! Vice President Kamala Harris gushed about her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, after she graduated from Parsons School of Design over the weekend. “Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation. I am so proud of you,” Harris, 56, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, May 15. “Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala.”
Minneapolis, MNFrankfort Times

George Floyd's family holds rally, march in brother's memory

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of George Floyd’s family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis on Sunday for a march that was one of several events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. Hundreds of people gathered for the...
Societyhazard-herald.com

'Say his name': Gianna Floyd speaks on anniversary of dad's death

George Floyd's daughter, Gianna, leads his family in chanting his name following a meeting at the White House with President Biden on the anniversary of Floyd's death, and the family's attorney Ben Crump answers a question about next steps for police reform legislation.
Minneapolis, MNdallassun.com

George Floyd's Family Holds Rally Marking One Year Since His Death

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - Members of George Floyd's family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and residents in Minneapolis on Sunday for a march that was one of several events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death. Hundreds of people gathered for the...
MinoritiesPosted by
CNN

A year after George Floyd: A letter to my Black son

Keith Magee, political advisor and social justice scholar, pens an open letter to his son, Zayden, on the one year anniversary of George Floyd's murder. Magee shares his hopes for real change so that future generations grow up in an America in which true justice is valued.
Congress & CourtsBBC

George Floyd sister says Biden broke promise on bill

George Floyd's sister has boycotted a meeting with US President Joe Biden, saying he "broke a promise" to enact police reform legislation by the anniversary of her brother's death. While Bridgett Floyd attended a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, other family members lobbied Mr Biden at the White House to help...
Violent CrimesPosted by
People

Ibram X. Kendi Says George Floyd's Daughter Reminds Him of His Own: 'Going to Hug Her Tighter'

On the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder, Ibram X. Kendi is reflecting on all that has happened over the past year, and where he hopes the country will go. It was on May 25, 2020, that Floyd was murdered by convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. In footage that went viral that day, Chauvin is seen pressing a knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as the 46-year-old father suffocated on the pavement during his arrest for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill.
Family RelationshipsEsquire

Thanks, Dad, For Helping to Save the Whole Damn Thing

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favourite Living Canadian) My father spent the first two years of World War II as the officer in charge of a unit of the U.S. Navy Armed Guard on Liberty ships in the north Atlantic. That duty is described well by a military historian.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd’s daughter, 7, leads ‘say his name’ chant outside White House after family meets with Biden

George Floyd’s daughter Gianna, 7, led a chant of, “Say his name. George Floyd,” outside the White House on Tuesday, after members of the Floyd family met with president Biden and vice-president Harris on the one-year anniversary of Mr Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police.Brandon Williams, Mr Floyd’s nephew, told reporters that the family had a “great meeting” at the White House, and that they discussed the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which remains stuck in Congress, despite a goal of passing it by the anniversary date.“[President Biden] said the deadline, he’s not...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Rapper Lil Baby joins the Floyd family at the White House

Rapper Lil Baby on Tuesday joined George Floyd’s family in Washington, D.C., as the family pushes for the police reform act named after Floyd to be passed. Lil Baby was seen at the presser with Floyd’s family and their attorney Ben Crump at the White House where the family met with President Biden .