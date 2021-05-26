Titan Starts Construction of 158-Unit Allaso Journal Center Multifamily Project in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Titan Development has broken ground on Allaso Journal Center, a 175,000-square-foot apartment community within Albuquerque’s Journal Center district. Situated on 3.9 acres, the four-story Allaso Journal Center will feature 158 market-rate apartments and resort-style amenities, including a pool, spa, cabanas, barbecue grills and gathering spaces. Units will offer high-quality finishes, nine- to 10-foot ceilings and private roof decks.rebusinessonline.com