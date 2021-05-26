Cleveland-area dog trainers and boarders see surge in business after the COVID-19 puppy adoption rush

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Now you can help children who have suffered burns by donating your aluminum beverage cans to Aluminum Cans for Burned Children. There are drop-off bins at all four of Strongsville’s fire stations. To help, instead of putting cans in your curbside recycling, set them aside and take them (bagged) to a fire station. ACBC uses the money from recycling the aluminum to pay for equipment and other items not covered by insurance, and to send pediatric burn survivors to Camp Phoenix, a fun and therapeutic four-day adventure, which is held at Camp Cheerful in Strongsville. ACBC has been around for over 30 years and is also dedicated to preventing burn injuries through fire education, including two fire safety houses -- 28-foot trailers built to resemble two-story homes. More that 3,000 northeast Ohio students tour the houses each year. The goal of ACBC is to educate young children about the dangers of fire, how to call 911 in the event of an emergency, what to do if there is a fire in their home, and other important fire safety tips. “Residents and businesses are encouraged to save their aluminum cans and instead of setting out curbside, we ask that you drop the cans off at any one of the city’s fire stations. These donations can really make a difference,” Fire Chief Jack Draves said.