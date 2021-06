It has been more than a year but the European Union is set to open to the American tourist yet again very soon. Find out what the “safe list” means for Americans. The European Union, as a body, has been closed to the American tourist since March of 2020 due to covid-19. Now, in June of 2021, the European Union has said that they are putting the US on the “safe list” of countries that are allowed entry again into the European Union.