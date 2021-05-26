Get The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Tickets Early via Snapchat

In “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (I think that’s the whole title — good thing the bodyguard didn’t have a dog), the gunshots are so loud they sound like they’re hitting a metal canister you’re trapped inside. Many of those shots are aimed right — splat! — at the head: This is an action comedy in which people get killed like flies, often with their brains splattered. At one point a truck blows up as it makes its way over a giant bridge, and for good measure the bridge blows up too. The film seems to be saying, “Why not?” To describe the rollicking mayhem of “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” as over-the-top would be an insult to the concept of having a top.