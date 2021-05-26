Get The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Tickets Early via Snapchat
Lionsgate has teamed up with Snap Inc. and Atom Tickets in order to offer a first-to-market purchasing experience on Snapchat that comes with exclusive early screenings of the film. As a result, Snapchat users will be the first to see the film on Thursday, June 10 rather than the standard theatrical release of June 16, 2021. As a result of the news, ComingSoon is excited to debut an exclusive The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard clip from Patrick Hughes’ upcoming blockbuster film starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek.www.comingsoon.net