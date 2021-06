According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocuphire Pharma.