Sony just revealed what their plans are for the future of Playstation and what new steps they are taking to compete in the current market. In Sony’s yearly financial report there is a section called GAAS (Games as a service), which states that MLB The Show 21 is “the highest paying user spend of any sports title in the US PS Store.” Very impressive. Thus, it’s no surprise that Sony wants to explore this avenue of revenue further. They also say that they are looking to “develop more service-led experiences within 1st Party roster.”