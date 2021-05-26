Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Republicans to hold hearing on UW abortion ban

By Associated Press
x1071.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans in the state Senate are set to hold a hearing on a bill that would prohibit all University of Wisconsin System and UW health workers from performing abortions or training others to perform abortions. The bill’s chief sponsor, Sen. Andre Jacque, says the measure is...

www.x1071.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Abortion Rights#Uw#Abortion Clinic#The Senate#Ap#Planned Parenthood#Assembly#Uw Physicians#Hearing#Abortions#Wis#Sen Andre Jacque#Health Workers#Copyright#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Wisconsin could see 15 possible police reform laws this year

(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
Madison, WInbc15.com

Budget committee to weigh cameras for Capitol officers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s budget-writing committee is set to consider this week whether to buy body cameras for state Capitol police officers. Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 state budget calls for spending $100,000 to buy 35 to 50 cameras at a cost ranging from $800 to $1,200 per camera.
Madison, WIcommunityjournal.net

Bipartisan legislation a positive step forward for gun reform

Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and Alderman Ashanti Hamilton. We want to applaud the group of bipartisan lawmakers in Madison who introduced a bill last week that would prohibit those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence offenses from owning a gun (it was introduced in the Assembly (AB-321) AND the Senate (SB-317). This is a simple, sensible step forward for gun reform, and would bring Wisconsin in line with federal law.
Madison, WIantigojournal.com

Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election period now open

MADISON – Wisconsin ginseng growers have until June 15 to vote to elect three new members to the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin. The nominees are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Eligible growers can vote for the nominated growers or write in...
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Madison, WIWBAY Green Bay

Finance committee to consider expanding homeless grants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature’s finance committee is poised this week to consider dramatically expanding grants to help the homeless. The Republican-controlled committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider a proposal in the 2021-23 state budget to pump $12.4 million into the Department of Administration’s Shelter for Homeless and Housing Grants program over the biennium.
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Josh Kaul Looks the Other Way on Workplace Abuse, Discrimination Within DOJ

[Madison, WI] – Today, a startling report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed that Josh Kaul, Wisconsin’s top prosecutor, has been refusing to take action against workplace discrimination and abuse within his own department. Tina Virgil, a respected employee who has served at the Department of Justice for nearly three decades, has come forward with her experiences of “abusive behavior” in Josh Kaul’s DOJ.
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin Statemadison

Wisconsin DOJ official alleges racial, gender harassment

A top state Department of Justice administrator has filed a federal complaint alleging she’s being underpaid and harassed at work because she’s a Black woman. DOJ Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed the complaint on April 16 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission seeking an unspecified amount of lost wages, damages and legal fees.
Madison, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID cases up 116, no new deaths: State officials

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 116 Monday, May 17, for a total of 606,274, state health officials reported. There have been 6,958 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,250...
Wisconsin StateWISN

CDC's new mask guidance has impacts on rules in Wisconsin cities

MILWAUKEE — From city to city and store to store, there seem to be different rules about when to wear face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly changed its guidance last Thursday, saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. Local health departments and residents...
94.3 Jack FM

Monday Update: DHS Reports Lowest COVID-19 Numbers in Over a Year

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s been over a year since we’ve seen COVID-19 numbers as low as the numbers reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday. The state Department of Health Services reported 116 new positive tests, the fewest since 87 were reported on April 13, 2020.
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: 16 in Rusk County; 10 in each Burnett and Sawyer counties; five in each Douglas, Taylor and Washburn counties; three in Ashland County; two in each Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases have been reported since Friday in Iron County. Statewide, an additional 898...