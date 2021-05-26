Cancel
Nevada State

Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei Still Considering Run for Governor

By jshaffer
KDWN
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei has said he is still weighing whether to run for governor and did not have a timeline for when he might make a decision. The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Monday that the six-term Republican congressman said he was not in a rush to determine if he would run against Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2022. Amodei originally announced he was considering a bid for governor in December but has yet to officially announce a campaign. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, both Republicans, have already joined the race.

kdwn.com
