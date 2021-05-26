Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei Still Considering Run for Governor

Northern Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei has said he is still weighing whether to run for governor and did not have a timeline for when he might make a decision. The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Monday that the six-term Republican congressman said he was not in a rush to determine if he would run against Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2022. Amodei originally announced he was considering a bid for governor in December but has yet to officially announce a campaign. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, both Republicans, have already joined the race.