Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being a Fake Olivia Rodrigo Stan

By Sara Delgad o
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nobody can shut down a parent quite like their own children – and Kim Kardashian knows this well. Yes, North West exposed her mom (once again) when the socialite received a press package of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour album. To celebrate the release of her debut record, Olivia has been sending...

www.teenvogue.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Joe Jonas
Person
Ben Platt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Close Up#Cute#Celebs#Love#Sour Themed Sweethearts#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCNN

Kim Kardashian West buys iconic Janet Jackson video outfit

(CNN) — It was Janet Jackson's 55th birthday over the weekend, but Kim Kardashian West got the gift. The reality star/mogul shared on her Instagram stories over the weekend that she had purchased the outfit Jackson wore in the music video for her hit 1993 single "If." Kardashian West shared...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Kim Kardashian shares new family portrait without Kanye

Kim Kardashian West has shared a new family portrait — without her estranged husband Kanye West. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted the professional black and white photograph from her shoot with her four kids on Instagram. Kardashian can be seen cradling son Psalm, who was born in...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Kim Kardashian is being sued for employment practices that are sadly common

In the latest celebrity labor scandal, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was sued in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday by seven workers accusing her of wage theft, retaliation and more. The complaint alleges that cleaning and maintenance workers at her Santa Monica Mountains home weren’t paid for all the hours they worked, didn’t get overtime pay, weren’t given required meal and rest breaks and didn’t get any pay stubs or documents related to employment. Even more dramatically, the complaint alleges violations of child labor laws, and that an individual was fired for complaining about the unlawful working conditions.
CelebritiesElle

Kim Kardashian Is Trolling Khloé Kardashian On Instagram

The Kardashians are such a massive celebrity institution it's sometimes easy to forget that they're also just a family with the same bonds and complex relationships that lots of other families have. That also means that they'll take the mick out of each other relentlessly because that, as we all know, is just how sisterly love goes. So it's no surprise that Kim trolled Khloé on Instagram over her latest post, like only a sister could.
crossroadstoday.com

Kim Kardashian West makes major changes to marital home

Kim Kardashian West has made some major changes to her marital home since separating from Kanye West. Estimated to be worth $60 million, the Hidden Hills compound which the 40-year-old reality star bought with her estranged husband in 2017 for $20 million, now has a vast vegetable patch and maze-like fruit garden.
Los Angeles, CAthewestonforum.com

Kim Kardashian being sued by her home servants

No breaks and very little wages. Seven employees have filed civil lawsuits against celebrities in the Los Angeles Supreme Court – not their only setback. The allegations made by Kim Kardashian’s housekeeper are serious. “The plaintiffs never received payroll, did not receive their salaries on a regular basis, did not receive the necessary meals and rest, were not given a way to record all their working hours, and were not compensated for labor costs. They did not receive all overtime wages and were not paid upon termination of work , According to NBC News, in the lawsuit filed by seven people who worked for the Kardashian home in California. The lawsuit also alleges that Kardashian withheld 10 percent of his wages but failed to report the employees to tax authorities.
CelebritiesKTVB

Kim Kardashian Says She Will Love Kanye West 'For Life' in Birthday Post

Kim Kardashian West hasn't forgotten about her estranged husband, Kanye West's, birthday, amid their divorce. On Tuesday, Kim posted a photo of the rapper with their four children in celebration of his 44th birthday. "Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈," she captioned the pic of herself, Kanye, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.
Celebritiesabovethelaw.com

Kim Kardashian Says She Failed The Baby Bar Exam

Back in April 2019, Kim Kardashian told the world that she was studying to become a lawyer without going to law school. In a tell-all interview with Vogue, Kardashian revealed that she was in the first year of a four-year apprenticeship, and that she hoped to take the California baby bar (aka the First-Year Law Students’ Examination) the next summer. In a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality TV star admits that it did not go as well as she’d planned.
Musiclaineygossip.com

SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

That is the first thing you hear when you play Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, SOUR, which just hit #1 in its first week on the Billboard album charts. If her album has taught us anything, it’s that it's brutal out here. For Olivia, “here” is having your heart broken by...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Being on Disney used to hold teen stars back, but Olivia Rodrigo is changing the narrative

The widespread popularity of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, "Sour," can in some ways be explained by the resonance of its third single, "Good 4 U." The pop-punk breakup song dropped in mid-May - four months after the ubiquitous hit "Drivers License" broke multiple industry records, and a handful of weeks after, its catchy follow-up, "Deja Vu," helped sustain the anticipation.
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on What Led to Kanye West Split

Her version of events. Kim Kardashian broke down while discussing the problems in her marriage to Kanye West on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — her first time publicly commenting on the news. The reality star, 40, has been hesitant to open up about her relationship woes on the show,...