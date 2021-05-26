Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houma, LA

Stephen Eric Maxey

By Mary Ditch
houmatimes.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Eric Maxey born in Jacksonville, Georgia on June 5, 1950, and was a resident of Heritage Manor of Houma. He passed away on May 22, 2021 at the age of 70. He is survived by his son, Eric Maxey; granddaughter, Morgan; daughter, Christine Maxey; grandson, Chase. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Glynn Cunningham; along with their children and spouses, Clint and Michelle Cunningham, Cacy and Kevin Harrington. Additional survivors include his great nephews, James Dennis III, Chase Menard, Sean Cunningham, and Seth Cunningham; and great niece, Coryn Cunningham.

www.houmatimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bayou Blue, LA
City
Houma, LA
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
Houma, LA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Manor#Eastern Airlines#Grandson#Granddaughter#Daughter#Jacksonville#Parkinson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
WQUE Q93

Former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer Dies At 77

"Buddy was our loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend..." his family said in a statement. "Buddy positively impacted all who crossed his path by generously sharing his knowledge, resources, and time, regardless of station in life. His authenticity gave everyone a feeling of friendship and encouragement."
Terrebonne Parish, LAhoumatimes.com

Bubby Lyons, Terrebonne’s first parish president, dies

The family of Edward Paul “Bubby “Lyons announces with great sorrow the passing of “Bubby” Lyons, 91. Mr. Lyons gracefully passed away on Friday May 14, 2021 in Mandeville, LA, his home since 1995. “Bubby” Lyons, a member of the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame, was the only person to...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Houma, LAHouma Courier

'I'm very proud of them': Vandebilt Catholic graduates 138

In their commencement speeches, Vandebilt Catholic High's valedictorians Myra Berthiaume and Kathryn Melancon both talked about the hard work it took to make it through calculus. Advanced math teacher Erica Babin smiled with her fellow faculty members in the crowd. This is Babin’s first year back teaching at Vandebilt after...
Houma, LADaily Comet

Houma father and son graduate at the same time

Corey Duplechin and son Alden Duplechin achieved their goals together this week. The Houma duo walked across the stage Wednesday night for the Bayou Cane Adult Education Center’s graduation ceremony. Corey Duplechin said he was supposed to graduate in 1990, but that’s when Terrebonne Parish's public school teachers went on...