Summer Vacations? Maybe Not For Lawyers

By Joe Patrice
 16 days ago

Infinite vacation time sounds great until you place yourself inside the passive-aggressive crucible of a law firm. Management is probably genuinely trying to give associates more flexibility with their vacations but ultimately freaking out their lawyers in the process. Meanwhile, summer associates are heading to work and very worried about the level of mentoring they’re going to get in a remote work environment. And we check in on a judge at the center of an epic set of allegations.

