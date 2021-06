Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. It was just two years back when I was casually talking to an Institutional Fund investor at the IReC event about the Future of D2C e-commerce. He answered that as investors if a D2C Brand reaches Rs.100 crores, we equate them similar to a tech unicorn. This was also the time when no D2C Brand had crossed the 100 crore mark and today with one normal year and one pandemic year - India has a new League of direct-to-consumer (D2C) eCommerce entrepreneurs who are challenging the traditional online marketplaces. India already boasts of as many as 600 D2C brands and more than 16 brands with an annual turnover of more than $60 million and a couple of them almost achieving the celebrated Unicorn badge. The Avendus report further says the country’s D2C business is going to be worth $100 billion in five years. So powerful is the model of D2C that during 2020 almost all big FMCG companies globally have switched over in one form or the other towards D2C to capture the consumer directly.