Donna Duplantis

Donna Bridget Duplantis, 39, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2:40am. Donna was a native and a resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to Visitation on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 10:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at Annunziata Church beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will follow Mass at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Houma, LA.