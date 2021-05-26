A Preview Of MiX Telematics's Earnings

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RMR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.