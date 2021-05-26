10 Best Cities to Get Out of Credit Card Debt

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. The Federal Reserve says that revolving consumer credit debt – including debt from credit cards, home equity lines of credit and personal lines of credit – increased to $974.4 billion in February 2021, marking a 10.1% annual rate increase from the year before. This is almost one-third of all consumer debt, which also includes student and car loans, and adds up to a grand total of $4.2 trillion. With so many people trying to pay off credit card debt, SmartAsset crunched the numbers to identify and rank the best cities where it’s easiest to do so.