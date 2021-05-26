Timber Producers Cooperative poised to receive $15 million toward reopening Park Falls paper mill
According to a recent press release, Governor Tony Evers has called a special session of the legislature to expand BadgerCare and invest $1 billion in cost savings realized under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This money would be dedicated to Wisconsin’s economic recovery from the pandemic and be used in over 50 projects across the state. One of those projects involved the Park Falls Mill.www.apg-wi.com