Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Falls, WI

Timber Producers Cooperative poised to receive $15 million toward reopening Park Falls paper mill

By Beckie Gaskill
APG of Wisconsin
 16 days ago

According to a recent press release, Governor Tony Evers has called a special session of the legislature to expand BadgerCare and invest $1 billion in cost savings realized under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This money would be dedicated to Wisconsin’s economic recovery from the pandemic and be used in over 50 projects across the state. One of those projects involved the Park Falls Mill.

www.apg-wi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Park Falls, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Paper Mills#Cost Savings#Badgercare#The Park Falls Mill#Arpa#Producers#American#Special Session#Governor Tony Evers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Wisconsin trading-card dealers see surge in pandemic

Jim’s Card Korner in Madison has been around for more than two decades. But it’s never seen demand for trading cards like this, said owner Jim Schaefer. The trading card boom isn’t limited to any particular sport, he said. And it’s also impacted Pokémon cards. Over the last year, many trading cards have increased sharply in value.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: 16 in Rusk County; 10 in each Burnett and Sawyer counties; five in each Douglas, Taylor and Washburn counties; three in Ashland County; two in each Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases have been reported since Friday in Iron County. Statewide, an additional 898...
Wisconsin Statehoards.com

Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers During National Dairy Month

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. During this challenging year, Wisconsin dairy farmers were deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans, and this June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.