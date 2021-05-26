Wildfires Have Started Near Akiachak And Scammon Bay

Wildfire season has begun in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. A large fire near Akiachak and a smaller one near Scammon Bay began around May 24. The fire still burning as of May 25 near Akiachak is large, about 100 acres, said Alaska Division of Forestry spokesperson Tim Mowry. The fire is located about 2 miles south of Akiachak, on the opposite side of the Kuskokwim River as the village. No injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of the fire.