Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Wildfires Have Started Near Akiachak And Scammon Bay

KYUK
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildfire season has begun in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. A large fire near Akiachak and a smaller one near Scammon Bay began around May 24. The fire still burning as of May 25 near Akiachak is large, about 100 acres, said Alaska Division of Forestry spokesperson Tim Mowry. The fire is located about 2 miles south of Akiachak, on the opposite side of the Kuskokwim River as the village. No injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of the fire.

www.kyuk.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Wildfire#Satellites#Kuskokwim River#Extreme Weather#The Division Of Forestry
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats hit wall on voting rights push

Senate Democrats are at a stalemate over how to pass voting rights legislation after Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill. Democrats insist that this week’s setback is just “day one” of the conversation, with the White House and progressives planning to ramp up efforts to get the bill passed, but the legislation is effectively stuck in the Senate for the foreseeable future.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown. The latest drive to preserve the paper's content comes...