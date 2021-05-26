Cancel
U.S. bank profits rose to $76.8 billion in Q1 2021, a 29.1% jump from previous quarter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. bank profits rose 29.1% during the first quarter of 2021 from the previous quarter as banks adjusted expectations for future credit losses downwards, a bank regulator said on Wednesday. The industry posted $76.8 billion in first-quarter profits, up from $58.3 billion a year prior and $17.3...

Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. mortgage applications increase on refinancing interest -MBA

(Reuters) - U.S. applications for home mortgages increased last week driven by an increase in refinancing activity and an uptick in purchase applications. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted market index rose 2.1% in the week ending June 18 from a week earlier. This reflected a 2.8% increase in applications for refinancing and was 9% lower than the same week one year ago.
Financial Reports

H.B. Fuller Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $49.1 million or $0.90 per share, up from $31.6 million or $0.61 per share last year. Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose to $0.94 per share from $0.68 per share last year. Revenues for the quarter rose 22.7...
Financial Reports

$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $918.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Retail
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as investors reassess Fed outlook

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian retail sales fall 5.7% in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher * Canadian 10-year yield rises 2.2 basis points to 1.429% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, holding on to this week's gains as oil rose and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that the U.S. central bank won't rush to hike interest rates. Markets were rattled last week when the Fed shifted to more hawkish guidance. But Powell on Tuesday said the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis needed more time before higher borrowing costs are appropriate, remarks that weighed on the U.S. dollar. The recovery this week for the Canadian dollar reflects the pullback in the U.S. dollar and moves in U.S. rates, said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "We never really saw a tightening between U.S. and CAD yield spreads to support" the loonie's move lower, Sahota said. The gap between Canada's 5-year yield and its U.S. equivalent was at 9.4 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, up about 3 basis points since the Fed's release last Wednesday of its latest policy statement and economic projections. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after data showed U.S. crude inventories has declined as travel has picked up. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.3% higher at $73.08 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2303 to the greenback, or 81.28 U.S. cents. The currency gained ground on Monday and Tuesday, clawing back some of its decline from last week. Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March, Statistics Canada said. A flash estimate showed sales were down 3.2% in May. "The retail sales, while disappointing, can be viewed as old news," Sahota said. "With the (COVID-19) vaccinations going reasonably well, the market expects and initial data is showing a decent return to activity for June." Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 2.2 basis points at 1.429%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)
Business

Treasuries Close Modestly Higher After Seeing Early Weakness

Treasuries moved modestly higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, recovering from an early move to the downside. Bond prices rebounded after seeing early weakness and spent rest of the day hovering slightly above the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.2 basis points to 1.472 percent.
Markets

Want Want China Fiscal Year Net Profit Rose 14%

Want Want China Holdings Ltd.'s fiscal-year net profit rose 14%, helped by the launch of new brands and products. Net profit for the year ended March was 4.16 billion yuan ($643.3 million), compared with CNY3.65 billion a year earlier, the rice-cake maker said Tuesday. Revenue rose 9.5% to CNY22.00 billion,...
Currencies
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed rally, Bitcoin slumps

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds comments from Fed officials, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated from two-month highs on Monday as investors evaluated whether a perceived hawkish tilt by the Federal Reserve last week will mark a pause in the dollar bear trend that has been in play since March 2020. The dollar has surged since the U.S. central bank on Wednesday said that policymakers are forecasting two rate hikes in 2023. That led investors to re-evaluate bets that the U.S. central bank will let inflation run at higher levels for a longer time before hiking rates. The greenback dropped on Monday but held above where it traded before the Fed's statement on Wednesday. "There was a rush to clean out outstanding positions that were a little bit maybe too skewed towards dollar shorts," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. Now, "the market's trying to catch its breath a little bit before it really decides whether or not to extrapolate this trend towards a stronger dollar." The dollar had weakened on expectations that the Fed will hold rates near zero for years to come even as the economy rebounds from COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns. Two regional Federal Reserve officials said on Monday that a faster withdrawal from the central bank's bond purchase program could give it more leeway in deciding when to raise interest rates. New York Fed President John Williams also said that more progress is needed before the Fed should begin to scale back some of its economic support. Comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be in focus on Tuesday to see if he confirms the hawkish outlook or tries to row back market expectations of faster tightening. Powell said last week there had been initial discussions about when to pull back on the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, a conversation that would be completed in coming months as the economy continues to heal. The dollar index against a basket of currencies fell 0.44% on the day to 91.849. The euro gained 0.41% to $1.1917 and the greenback gained 0.03% to 110.29 Japanese yen. The British pound gained 1.03% to $1.3933. Some analysts say the recent market moves have been exaggerated by investors unwinding crowded trades, and that the dollar still faces weakening pressures as the global economy recovers. "The core thesis underpinning our USD weakness view has not changed drastically," Wells Fargo analysts said on Monday in a report. "For one, the global economic recovery is still gathering pace and broadening in scope. Moreover, while the Fed's dots sent a hawkish signal, Chair Powell continued to talk down the risks of a near-term taper. In any case the Fed still looks likely to lag many of its G10 peers in reducing accommodation," they said. Producer price inflation data on Friday will also be in focus for any signals that price pressures may stay higher for longer, which could prompt sooner-than-expected Fed tightening. "If inflation data comes in a little bit firmer than expected, or is a little bit stickier than expected, then that could portend to more aggressive timelines for the Fed to remove accommodation," Rai said. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin's poor recent run continued with a 8.89% drop to $32,390, as China expanded restrictions on mining to the province of Sichuan. Cryptomining in China accounts for more than half of global bitcoin production. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:28PM (1928 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.8490 92.2620 -0.44% 2.076% +92.3750 +91.8260 Euro/Dollar $1.1917 $1.1869 +0.41% -2.46% +$1.1922 +$1.1848 Dollar/Yen 110.2900 110.2500 +0.03% +6.77% +110.3300 +109.7400 Euro/Yen 131.44 130.73 +0.54% +3.56% +131.4500 +130.0600 Dollar/Swiss 0.9179 0.9232 -0.50% +3.83% +0.9236 +0.9176 Sterling/Dollar $1.3933 $1.3792 +1.03% +1.98% +$1.3936 +$1.3787 Dollar/Canadian 1.2359 1.2463 -0.83% -2.94% +1.2486 +1.2355 Aussie/Dollar $0.7538 $0.7478 +0.82% -2.00% +$0.7546 +$0.7478 Euro/Swiss 1.0939 1.0946 -0.06% +1.22% +1.0964 +1.0935 Euro/Sterling 0.8552 0.8586 -0.40% -4.31% +0.8601 +0.8550 NZ $0.6992 $0.6932 +0.89% -2.61% +$0.6999 +$0.6935 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5735 8.6685 -1.08% -0.14% +8.7180 +8.5670 Euro/Norway 10.2191 10.2750 -0.54% -2.38% +10.3403 +10.2030 Dollar/Sweden 8.5294 8.5873 -0.49% +4.06% +8.6386 +8.5254 Euro/Sweden 10.1646 10.2150 -0.49% +0.88% +10.2395 +10.1595 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham)
Stocks

Dow jumps 580 points as energy leads profits

New York, June 21 (Xinhua)-US stocks surged on Monday, supported by the overall strength of the energy sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 586.89 points (1.76%) to 33,876.97. The S & P 500 rose 58.34 points (1.40%) to 4,224.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 111.10 points (0.79%) to 14,141.48.
Markets
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rebounds from 8-week low as oil jumps

(Adds strategist quotes, details, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.9% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since April 26 at 1.2486 * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.8% higher * Canadian 10-year yield rises 6 basis points to 1.424% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar notched its biggest gain in nearly seven weeks against the greenback on Monday, as oil soared and the Federal Reserve's more hawkish guidance supported expectations for Bank of Canada interest rate hikes. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted by a pause in talks to end U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude. U.S. crude oil futures settled up 2.8% at $73.66 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.9% higher at 1.2357 to the greenback, or 80.93 U.S. cents. It was the biggest gain since May 6. Earlier in the session, the loonie touched its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2486. It fell 2.4% last week after the Fed projected it would begin raising interest rates in 2023 rather than in 2024. Still, Canadian yields have climbed more than their U.S. counterparts since the Fed meeting. The 2-year spread was at 20 basis points in favor of Canada's bond on Monday, the widest gap since March last year. Market projections for Bank of Canada tightening looked unrealistic to some investors before the Fed announcement, said Ian Pollick, global head, FICC strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. "What we learned is that these expectations are less 'odd' on a relative basis and therefore it reinforces current pricing," Pollick said. With fiscal spending booming and households flush with cash, investors are betting that the BoC's next tightening cycle, expected to begin in 2022, will result in interest rates climbing above the previous peak for the first time in decades. Canadian bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 6 basis points at 1.424%. The gap between 2- and 10-year rates widened by 6.2 basis points to 97.6 basis points in favor of the longer-dated bond, after hitting on Friday the smallest spread in four months. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Peter Cooney)
Financial Reports

NTPC's Fourth-Quarter Profit Tripled on Reversal of Tax Provisions

NTPC Ltd.'s net profit nearly tripled in its fiscal fourth quarter, largely due to the partial reversal of tax provisions made last year. The Indian state-owned power company's net profit in the quarter ended March jumped to 45.42 billion rupees ($612.6 million) from INR15.35 billion a year ago, it said in a stock-exchange filing over the weekend.
Economy

8 banks previously banned from bond sale now allowed to take part – EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Eight banks that were previously excluded from syndicated debt sales backing the European Commission’s up to 800-billion-euro ($950.7 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund will be allowed to take part in future issues, the EU executive said on Friday. “The eight banks have provided information that allow the Commission...
Financial Reports

Back on the stock market, Algoma Steel reveals a quarterly profit

Buoyed by soaring steel prices, Algoma Steel reported a $114-million profit in its fourth quarter. Back on the stock markets after a 14-year absence, Algoma posted its financial results for its fiscal year that ended on March 31. Algoma Steel is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange after a...
Financial Reports
TheStreet

Smith & Wesson Sales Jump 67% in Fourth Quarter

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) - Get Report reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter after the bell Thursday, helped by an ongoing surge in demand for firearms. The company said revenue in the period surged 67% to $322.9 million vs. $193 million in the same period last...
Economy

Ford expects second-quarter adjusted oper. profit to top own forecast

(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that an improvement in its automotive business will help the company post second-quarter adjusted operating earnings above its own expectations. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes will also be significantly better than a year earlier, the company said, despite the continuing semiconductor crunch...
Financial Reports

Adobe Q2 profit $1.12 billion

The company's earnings totaled $1.12 billion, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $3.03 per share for the period. The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.7%...
Financial Reports

Kroger Q1 profit $140 million

The company's bottom line totaled $140 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $1212 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's first quarter. Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $918 million or $1.19 per share for the period. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6%...
Real Estate
Reuters

Lennar quarterly profit rises 60.7% on robust U.S. home demand

(Reuters) - Lennar Corp reported a 60.7% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by robust demand for new homes in the United States. The No. 2 U.S. homebuilder said net earnings attributable to the company rose to $831.4 million, or $2.65 per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $517.4 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.