Biomutant Video Review – Full of Ambition and a Lack of Execution

While die-hard fans of JRPGs wait for the next mainline Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest installments, Midgar Studio aims to make a splash with Edge of Eternity. I’ve never been a big fan of JRPGs. I believe they tend to overstay its welcome with meaningless battles and repetitive grinds that extend the duration of games which would otherwise move at a reasonable pace. While western RPGs typically offer several options to progress and flexible structures which accommodate different playstyles, JPRGs are designed most of the time to be played in a certain, strict way (even though they can be broken too); levels, stats, and other systems are just numbers that must be boosted up in order to get over a progression wall. Their success normally depends on the quality of their dense worlds and the characters that players spend tens of hours with. Of course, some Japanese developers have tried to break the mold and expand in new directions, something which I applaud. However, the gap between Western and Eastern RPG players appears to be bigger with every passing year.