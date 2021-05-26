Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Biomutant Video Review – Full of Ambition and a Lack of Execution

By COG Staff
cogconnected.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith cute animals sporting mammoth weapons in a fantasy-tinged, post-apocalyptic world, gamers around the world have been drooling over the possibilities that lay within Biomutant. However, after countless delays and development issues, fans were left wondering if the game would ever see the light of day. Now four years after its initial reveal, can the game still capture the magic that it once promised?

cogconnected.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Post Apocalyptic Rpg#Pc Gamers#Game Mechanics#Xbox Gamers#Other Videos#Biomutant Video Review#Ambition#Fast Paced Combat#Rpg Mechanics#Amazing Videos#Art Style#Reveal#Enemies#Fantasy#Luscious Environment#Cosplay#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesInverse

Biomutant reviews expose the worst thing about brand Twitter

The reviews are in, and Biomutant is getting some mixed opinions. While Inverse hailed it as a weird, charming open-world game, others have been a bit more critical of its bugs and undercooked mechanics. There’s a general consensus that the game isn’t stellar, but reviews have differing opinions about its...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Mini Review: Stonefly (PS4) - Tranquil, Bug-Sized Adventure Lacks Bite

Stonefly comes from the team behind Creature in the Well, but aside from sharing a gorgeous visual style, they have very little in common. This new game is an enjoyably peaceful experience about a world inhabited by tiny people living alongside the bugs in giant natural ecosystems. Humans get around by piloting bug-like rigs, allowing them to glide between oversized branches, gather resources, and fend off any pesky critters. You play as Annika Stonefly, a young mechanic who inadvertently loses her father's priceless rig, and goes out on her own to get it back.
Video GamesGamezebo

Catopia: Rush Review – Packed Full of Cats

Catopia: Rush is packed full of cats. And magic. And monsters. It’s a fast-paced arcade action adventure with gacha elements, team-building, and loads more besides. And it’s pretty darn good. After some story and some explosions, you set off on a quest to save your people from a giant monster....
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Biomutant Update 1.4 released, full patch notes revealed

Experiment 101 has released a new major update for Biomutant. According to the team, patch 1.4 edits the dialogues of the game’s early parts to be shorter. Furthermore, it reduces the amount of gibberish spoken before the Narrator starts translating. Additionally, this patch adds dialogue setting toggles for “Gibberish” and...
Behind Viral Videosreviewofoptometry.com

YouTube Contact Lens Videos Earn Mixed Reviews

Individuals routinely search the Internet and social media for information about health care, but of course, some sources are more reliable than others. New research that looked at the quality, reliability and educational content of YouTube videos featuring soft contact lenses found. some contained useful information; however, most fell short.
Musicmagneticmag.com

EP Review: Baltra - Ambition [Local Action]

A legend of the lo-fi house, YouTube rabbit holes that many of us will have discovered some of our favorite releases through - New York producer Baltra has become a stalwart of the leftfield, nuanced side of house music. Racking up millions of plays through YouTube built his reputation in his niche, but the new project Ambition exposes an artist with a diverse set of production talents.
Video Gamesmovienewsnet.com

‘Edge of Eternity’ Review-In-Progress: Old Promises, New Ambitions

While die-hard fans of JRPGs wait for the next mainline Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest installments, Midgar Studio aims to make a splash with Edge of Eternity. I’ve never been a big fan of JRPGs. I believe they tend to overstay its welcome with meaningless battles and repetitive grinds that extend the duration of games which would otherwise move at a reasonable pace. While western RPGs typically offer several options to progress and flexible structures which accommodate different playstyles, JPRGs are designed most of the time to be played in a certain, strict way (even though they can be broken too); levels, stats, and other systems are just numbers that must be boosted up in order to get over a progression wall. Their success normally depends on the quality of their dense worlds and the characters that players spend tens of hours with. Of course, some Japanese developers have tried to break the mold and expand in new directions, something which I applaud. However, the gap between Western and Eastern RPG players appears to be bigger with every passing year.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Blizzard Announces Cross-Play for Overwatch

It’s been five years since Blizzard unleashed one of the most popular multiplayer titles of all time in Overwatch. Since then the game, or franchise at this point, has only expanded to transcend pop culture status, making it one of the most marketable titles in existence. Even though the company is at work with the next entry, Overwatch 2, they haven’t forgotten about the current iteration that is still being played by millions around the world. With that in mind, the company has officially announced that Overwatch will be getting cross-play support between PC and console players, with a beta coming soon.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 review in progress

We’re getting used to the lightning loading speed of PS5 games now, but when you’re direct comparing it to the previous generation, it’s easy to be freshly impressed. If you played Final Fantasy VII Remake last year, it’ll be one of the first things you notice about this Intergrade upgrade for sure, as you start a new game or select a chapter, blink, and find yourself in the action. On the PS4 version, you’d be scrolling through tutorial tips for 30 seconds or so instead.
Comicsgametyrant.com

RWBY: GRIMM ECLIPSE Review: Simplicity And Fun By Design

It’s not often that you come across an anime-based RPG title that is simplified to the roots of the anime itself and it is still an entertaining game. Yet Rooster Teeth Games has developed RWBY: Grimm Eclipse and shown that simplicity can work when done right. Giving players semi-lengthy missions, the ability to play with friends, and a roster featuring all of your favorites from the show, this game simply worked at being entertaining. That isn’t to say that it was without flaw though.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – Ninja Gaiden Sigma Scarab Guide

The Ninja Gaiden games have always been hard enough on their own to beat, but getting everything that is found in the game can take that to the next level. The first modern Ninja Gaiden that was redone as Ninja Gaiden Sigma has Golden Scarabs as a collectible all throughout the game for you to find. There are 50 of these to be found throughout the various stages in the game, some out in the open and others a little more hidden. That is why we have put together a guide to tell you where to find all of them in Ninja Gaiden Sigma within the new Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection release.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Cris Tales Preview: A Potentially Timeless Adventure

When looking at Cris Tales for the first time, it is difficult not to get intrigued. Advertised as a love letter to old-school JRPGs like Final Fantasy and Chrono Trigger, Cris Tales makes a strong first impression through its eye-catching art style and time manipulation mechanics. These elements help give the game a voice of its own, which makes it feel like more than just a simple tribute title. While the game is set to release on July 20, the demo has long been available for those who wish to see what the game is all about. The developers have also released additional screenshots and gameplay footage that reveal what some of the later sections look like. Both the demo and the pre-release footage show real promise, and they succeed in leaving the mind racing over what the rest of the game will be like.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance Gets New Gameplay, Post-Launch Info

Publisher Wizards of the Coast and developer Tuque have recently invited us to a press event for Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance, the upcoming soft reboot of the cooperative action RPG series. The hands-on occurred through Parsec, the cloud streaming software. Truth to be told, it wasn't exactly a smooth...
Video Gamesmmoculture.com

Digimon Super Rumble – Unreal Engine 4 MMORPG announced for PC

Korean developer Move Games made a name for itself over the past decade and more making games based on the Digimon IP, including Digimon RPG (PC) in 2002, Digimon Masters (PC) in 2009, and Digimon Soul Chaser (Mobile) in 2018. Despite having limited success with other non-Digimon titles as well, Move Games has mustered enough finances to announce Digimon Super Rumble for the PC.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

New Devolver Digital Game Demon Throttle 'Leaked' on Twitter

A new Devolver Digital game has been "leaked" in advance of its upcoming Devolver MaxPass+ E3 2021 event — get ready for Demon Throttle, a new game developed by Gato Roboto developer Doinksoft. The existence of this game was "leaked" by notable gaming industry tweeter @Wario64 who claimed that he...
Video Gamesbiologyreporter.com

Battlefield 2042 – October premiere, gameplay footage and details

More information about the new version of the Battlefield series has been leaked to the network. According to them, it is scheduled to be translated 2042, focusing on the rivalry between the United States and Russia, and you have 7 maps for the premiere, in which up to 128 people will be able to compete simultaneously. In addition, official screenshots from the game have been found.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Oxenfree Rewind Review

Retrospection has been a common theme in our world lately. “In retrospect, I should have gotten to go to this restaurant before the pandemic closed it for good,” or “I retrospectively miss not wearing masks in grocery stores,” may be among some of the utterances you have heard recently. Here at Hardcore Droid, we are willing to acknowledge that in retrospect Night School Studio’s indie-adventure-horror game Oxenfree has long since deserved a full review from our publication. After all, we have included it in several of our “Best of…” articles. Its simple controls ported near-perfectly from PC and its suspenseful and gripping storytelling methods make it an easy contender in “Best Indie” lists. It only makes sense that we illustrate what exactly it is that makes this time-travelling teen thriller one of the best of its kind with a proper review.