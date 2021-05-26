Cancel
The Grammys Make It Easier to Earn Album of the Year Trophies

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Recording Academy continues to address recent Grammy criticisms and issues, particularly regarding the Album of the Year award, with a slew of newly passed changes. According to its website, the Recording Academy’s new changes include allowing all contributors to an Album of the Year trophy to earn a trophy, rather than previously restricting trophies to musicians, producers, songwriters, and engineers who contributed to 33 percent or more of the album’s playing time. Here’s how that rule went into play recently: Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, did not take home his own trophy when Swift’s folklore won Album of the Year, because at the time, he was only credited as a co-writer on “exile” and “betty” (as William Bowery, of course). Later, in April, he was added as a co-producer on six tracks — “exile,” “my tears ricochet,” “august,” “this is me trying,” “illicit affairs,” and “betty” — and thus became a credited winner. (It’s not uncommon for credits to be updated after a win.) Under the new rules, he would have gotten a trophy from the start, off his “exile” and “betty” writing credits alone.

www.vulture.com
