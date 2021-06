I’m old enough to remember when there were concerns Cleveland would start the season with Andrés Giménez at Triple-A to manipulate his service time. Giménez laid those concerns to rest by seizing control of the starting shortstop spot in spring training, but the role of everyday shortstop has eluded him as manager Terry Francona has opted to platoon him. His grip on the shortstop spot would seem tenuous at the moment.