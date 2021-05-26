Cancel
Madison, WI

Small businesses can apply for pandemic recovery grants by June 7

By Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 18 days ago

MADISON — Small businesses seeking some financial help as they strive to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic have until 4:30 p.m. June 7 to apply for Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants. The application period was opened for the up to $420 million grant program on Monday. The Wisconsin Tomorrow...

www.gmtoday.com
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Person
Tony Evers
#Application Development#Business Development#Economic Development#Investments#The Department Of Revenue#Arpa#Businesses#Sectors#Annual Gross Revenue#Wedc Secretary#Collaboration#Bills#American
