Torus Biosystems Completes $25M Series A Financing Round

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senda Biosciences, a company that is systematically harnessing the powerful molecular interactions that have evolved over millennia between humans, plants, and bacteria to develop new types of medicines, announced today the completion of a $55 million Series B extension financing, bringing its total Series B funding to $98 million and total funding raised to date to $143 million. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the development of Senda's platform and its therapeutic programs into clinical trials. Flagship Pioneering, Senda's founder, participated along with new investors including Longevity Vision Fund, Terra Magnum Capital Partners, Mayo Clinic, Partners Investment and Mint Venture Partners. Current investors Alexandria Venture Investments and State of Michigan Retirement System also participated.