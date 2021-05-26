Torus Biosystems Completes $25M Series A Financing Round

Ann Arbor SPARK has supported Navv Systems since 2020, when it provided the company with a grant to jumpstart commercialization efforts. With that business accelerator funding, Navv Systems accomplished key website, legal, and technical milestones. Through Ann Arbor SPARK’s Digital Engagement Clinic with Eastern Michigan University, the company accessed marketing interns to support further website development. Once the pandemic hit, Navv was awarded $50,000 in business accelerator funds by the MEDC for testing, legal support, and marketing to pivot its technology to serve healthcare clinics across the U.S. In spring 2021, Ann Arbor SPARK provided Navv with an Entrepreneur-in-Residence that provided critical help towards digital advertising and SEO for SaaS biotechnologies. Ann Arbor SPARK celebrates this important moment for Navv Systems, as this nimble team of doctors and engineers was able to close a round of funding and create new opportunities for our ecosystem as they progress forward.