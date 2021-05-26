Cancel
Torus Biosystems Completes $25M Series A Financing Round

NEW YORK – Torus Biosystems announced on Wednesday the completion of a $25 million Series A financing round. The firm will use the funding to accelerate commercialization of its point-of-care syndromic testing system, Synestia. The financing round was led by Northpond Ventures. Prior investors, including Torus cofounder David Walt, also...

Businessannarborusa.org

Navv Systems Completes Seed Financing to Accelerate Commercialization

Ann Arbor SPARK has supported Navv Systems since 2020, when it provided the company with a grant to jumpstart commercialization efforts. With that business accelerator funding, Navv Systems accomplished key website, legal, and technical milestones. Through Ann Arbor SPARK’s Digital Engagement Clinic with Eastern Michigan University, the company accessed marketing interns to support further website development. Once the pandemic hit, Navv was awarded $50,000 in business accelerator funds by the MEDC for testing, legal support, and marketing to pivot its technology to serve healthcare clinics across the U.S. In spring 2021, Ann Arbor SPARK provided Navv with an Entrepreneur-in-Residence that provided critical help towards digital advertising and SEO for SaaS biotechnologies. Ann Arbor SPARK celebrates this important moment for Navv Systems, as this nimble team of doctors and engineers was able to close a round of funding and create new opportunities for our ecosystem as they progress forward.
Cancerbioengineer.org

Kurome Therapeutics closes $15 million Series A financing

Kurome Therapeutics, a preclinical stage company dedicated to developing novel therapies that target adaptive resistance mechanisms in cancer cells while inhibiting critical disease modifying genes, today announced the closing of a $15 million Series A financing. The round was co-led by Medicxi and Affinity Asset Advisors with participation from founding...
Boston, MAnerej.com

Stavvy starts $40 million in Series A financing with Flagstar Bank

Boston, MA Stavvy announces a $40 million Series A funding round. The investment will be used to expand the company’s aggressive hiring initiative to accelerate growth in paperless and digital solutions for banking and lending, which has seen explosive demand and interest especially in loan servicing, a critical solution during the COVID-19 pandemic as Americans under financial duress continue to face losing their homes. Stavvy also announces its alliance with Flagstar Bank to provide remote loan modification services.
Marketsu.today

Unbound Finance Completes Strategic Funding Round With $5.8 Million Raised

The platform is focused on building instruments for interest-free loans when the liquidity pools' tokens can be pledged as collateral. It also brings the stablecoins into the cross-chain segment. $5.8 million raised from Pantera Capital, Arrington XRP Capital and others. According to a press release shared with U.Today, Unbound Finance...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Senda Biosciences Announces Closing Of $98 Million Series B Financing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senda Biosciences, a company that is systematically harnessing the powerful molecular interactions that have evolved over millennia between humans, plants, and bacteria to develop new types of medicines, announced today the completion of a $55 million Series B extension financing, bringing its total Series B funding to $98 million and total funding raised to date to $143 million. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the development of Senda's platform and its therapeutic programs into clinical trials. Flagship Pioneering, Senda's founder, participated along with new investors including Longevity Vision Fund, Terra Magnum Capital Partners, Mayo Clinic, Partners Investment and Mint Venture Partners. Current investors Alexandria Venture Investments and State of Michigan Retirement System also participated.
San Diego, CAconnectcre.com

Blooma Closes $15M Series A Round

San Diego-based Blooma, the AI-powered digital underwriting platform for commercial real estate, was founded in 2018. The platform aims to improve loan origination and portfolio monitoring processes for operators in the CRE space such commercial banks, private banks and brokers. It recently announced the close of a $15 million Series...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Three Biopharma Companies Close Series A Financing Rounds

June appears to be a busy month for Series A financing rounds in the biotech industry, with three more companies closing in on millions of dollars’ worth of startup investments in the past couple of days. Preclinical stage company Kurome Therapeutics announced today that it had closed $15 million in...
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

AI-drug discovery biotech Valo Health is going public via a $2.8B SPAC merger

Valo Health, a drug discovery company that launched less than a year ago, is joining the public markets through a merger deal that values the firm at about $2.8 billion. The Boston-based company on Wednesday announced an agreement to merge with Khosla Ventures Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). When the deal closes, the combined company will have a cash balance of about $750 million, before transaction expenses.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cross Country Healthcare Completes Asset Acquisition Of Workforce Solutions Group, Inc. And Secures New $100 Million Financing

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (CCRN) - Get Report, a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions, including contingent staffing, permanent placement, and other consultative services for healthcare clients, today announced the asset acquisition of Workforce Solutions Group, Inc. (WSG), effective June 8, 2021. Based in California, WSG primarily works with local and national healthcare plans and managed care providers to coordinate in-home care services for participants. WSG also provides a range of consulting and talent management solutions to its healthcare clients, including home care staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, contingent workforce evaluation, and talent acquisition.
Businessdigitalchumps.com

Mythical announces Series B financing for $75m

Check out those details below. That is a nice chunk of change. Los Angeles, Calif. – June 9, 2021 – Mythical Games, a next-generation gaming technology studio creating universal gaming ecosystems around playable NFTs, led by industry veterans and former executives from Activision, Oculus, EA and Zynga and a marketplace team of experts from Stubhub and Charles Schwab, today announced a $75 million Series B financing led by WestCap. Also participating in this round are 01 Advisors and Gary Vaynerchuk’s VaynerFund, as well as existing investors including Galaxy Digital, Javelin Venture Partners, Alumni Ventures, and Struck Capital. This round brings the total amount raised to $120 million.
Economytechnologynetworks.com

Foresight Diagnostics Completes Series A Financing To Accelerate Minimal Residual Disease Technology

Foresight Diagnostics has announced the close of its $12.5M Series A financing led by Civilization Ventures and Bluebird Ventures, with participation by Pear Ventures, to commercialize the industry’s most sensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) detection assay. Foresight’s approach is based on a proprietary technology developed at and licensed from Stanford University called PhasED-Seq (Phased Variant Enrichment & Detection Sequencing). Based on a simple blood draw and next-generation sequencing, PhasED-Seq screens for evidence of residual cancer by testing patient plasma samples for the presence of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA).
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Vera Health Launches Its Initial Financing Round Aimed At Angel Investors

MIAMI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vera Health Inc. today confirmed the launch of an initial financing round targeting angel investors. The initial round will be used to launch its innovative and proprietary Medtech ecosystem, www.okvera.com. OKVera is a digital marketplace provider of prescription and non-prescription products for women, including...
Marketsjusticenewsflash.com

Blockchain infrastructure platform Blockdaemon completes US$28 million in Series A financing »CryptoNinjas

The leading blockchain infrastructure platform Blockdaemon announced today that it has completed a $28 million Series A financing. This round of financing was led by Greenspring Associates; participation from Goldman Sachs, BlockFi, Warburg Serres, Uphold, Voyager Digital Ltd., Illuminate Financial and Hard Yaka.existing Seed round Investors Boldstart Ventures, Coinfund, Kenetic, CoinShares, Borderless Capital, Blockchain.com Ventures, Lerer Hippeau and Heavybit also increased their investments.
Businessaithority.com

Nexxiot Announces $25M Funding Round Led By QVIDTVM

Swiss-based big data company Nexxiot, a pioneer in global supply chain digitization, announced it will receive a new $25M funding round led by U.S. investment firm QVIDTVM, signaling the company’s continued expansion and accelerating its global growth agenda. An innovator in the IoT space, Nexxiot specializes in digitizing non-powered cargo...
Businessfoodindustryexecutive.com

Poka Closes $25M Series B Round to Connect and Empower Frontline Factory Workers Across Global Manufacturers

QUEBEC CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Poka, a leading connected worker platform built specifically for manufacturers, has raised $25 million in Series B financing in support of the company’s next phase of growth. 40 North Ventures led the investment with participation from McRock Capital and existing investors SE Ventures, CDPQ, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, and Leclerc. This round brings the company’s total funding to more than $45 million.
Economytcbmag.com

Rae Wellness Raises $9.5M in Series A Financing

Do you have to be a med-tech or technology startup company to raise venture capital in Minnesota? Not always. Local startup Rae Wellness just closed on a $9.5 million round of Series A financing. Founded in 2019 the company produces an array of wellness supplement products. Rae began by selling...
Medical & Biotechprivateequitywire.co.uk

Innovative Molecules raises EUR20 million Series A equity financing round

Innovative Molecules, a German, Munich-based drug development company focused on developing next-generation treatments for Herpes simplex-induced diseases, has closed a EUR20 million Series A equity financing round led by LSP (Life Sciences Partners). The company will use the funds to advance its preclinical product candidate, IM-250, from the current late...