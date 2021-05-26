Vettel hopes strong Monaco form kick-starts season for Aston Martin

High-performance Aston Martin and Ferrari EVs said to appear by 2025. When it comes to hybrid and electric drivetrains, Aston Martin and Ferrari are some of the most intriguing car companies. Yes, Ferrari has more than one model, powered by a hybrid powertrain, but a fully electric version is still out of the question. Or rather, it was. According to the latest intel, Ferrari is indeed preparing to launch their first fully electric model, in 2025. As for Aston Martin, their Valhalla is said to undergo substantial revisions, following its debut, set for 2023, foreshadowing the brand’s first EV, set to make an appearance in 2025 – the same time as Ferrari.