Nintendo Dates Three Pokémon Titles for Switch
Pokémon is set to keep Nintendo fans quite busy in the coming months. Off the heels of the recently released New Pokémon Snap, Nintendo has announced a trifecta of Nintendo Switch Pokémon release dates today. The company confirmed that before the end of the year, you'll be able to get your hands on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl for Switch. These revamped editions of the Nintendo DS titles Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl will both drop on November 19.