Paris Saint-Germain Opens First European Club Retail Store in North America

LONDON — Sneaker brands have had a good year amid global lockdowns and movement limited to grocery runs and park walks for much of the last 12 months. But some labels have resonated with customers better than others. Gothenburg, Sweden-based Axel Arigato was among those that really struck a chord with audiences around the world — it could be its Scandinavian flair, competitive price points or the cast of cool personalities, from across ages and background, appearing in its its Instagram-friendly campaigns.