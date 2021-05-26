Cancel
Paris Saint-Germain Opens First European Club Retail Store in North America

hypebeast.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench professional football club Paris Saint-Germain has opened a permanent retail store in Los Angeles in partnership with Fanatics. As part of their 10-year merchandising deal, the sports retailer opened a storefront dedicated exclusively to Paris Saint-Germain in the Westfield Century City Mall on Saturday. Marking the first standalone European club retail location in North America, the new space offers the widest selection of the club’s fan gear in the U.S., with a full collection of Nike and Jordan on-the-field apparel, signature collaborations and Los Angeles-inspired Paris Saint-Germain merchandise.

