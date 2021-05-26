Refinishing Touch: Timeless Furniture Resto By Lisa

I enjoy doing DIY projects and I love telling people how they can use chalk paint. If you’re into arts and crafts, do-it-yourself projects, or home décor, you probably know about chalk paint. It’s sweeping the country like a wildfire. In case you’re not familiar with it, it’s a special type of paint created by Annie Sloan. It has a very matte finish and will stick to almost any surface without sanding or other prep work. I can tell you from my personal experience that this paint is amazing! I’ve used it on wood, burlap, canvas, and metal. And although it isn’t cheap, a little goes a long way, and it’s very forgiving. I think it would be almost impossible to make mistakes. And even if you do make a mistake, it’s easy to fix. You’ll love the Annie Sloan chalk paint colors, too. For this project, I chose Florence—a rich shade of turquoise.