Nike Expands the Dunk Low "Animal" Pack With This Stark Black and Gray Style

While there might be a bit of a Dunk overload due to the oversaturated release schedule, special attention must always be given to the Be True To Your School colorways. The original five that launched the Dunk back in the mid-1980s, the Be True To Your School series included this navy/maize mix simply dubbed the “Michigan” colorway for its affiliation to the Wolverines. Appearing originally as a Dunk High, the Dunk Low “Michigan” didn’t appear again until 1999 when Nike launched a small-scale re-issue in specific markets. Today’s a completely different story, because the Dunk is no longer a regional treasure, but a globally coveted sneaker that has been thrust into the mainstream like never before.