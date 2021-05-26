Cancel
Nike Expands the Dunk Low "Animal" Pack With This Stark Black and Gray Style

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing a giraffe-inspired take on the popular Dunk Low, ‘s Nike Sportswear sub-label is expanding its “Animal” pack with a new black and gray style. Featuring a stark color scheme and shaggy detailing slightly reminiscent of Medicom Toy and Nike SB‘s SB Dunk Low from 2020, or, father back, the SB Dunk Low “Takashi 2,” the latest “Animal Pack” supplies a look that’s much more low-key than most of the Swoosh’s other animal print sneakers with its “Black/Anthracite/Pure Platinum” color scheme.

