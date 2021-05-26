Cleveland Cavaliers reach esports hosting deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Draft plans for the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft give the front office plenty of attractive options to build the roster. Cleveland Cavaliers fans have to be used to this feeling by now, as they endured another grueling season to the tune of a 22-50 record. However, things aren’t all bad in Cleveland. The team learned that they would have the third overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft. That pick leaves that Cavs with a bevy of options to choose from — who should they select, should they select anyone at and just trade the pick? If they trade the pick, who would they get for it?