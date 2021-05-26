Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers reach esports hosting deal

WKYC
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Editor's note: the Locked On Cavs episode in the player above is from May 26, 2021. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new host for their esports tournaments. On Wednesday, the Cavs announced a multiyear partnership with Esports Entertainment Group, Inc., which will become the franchise's official esports tournament platform provider. As a part of the deal, Esports Entertainment Group will annually operate three co-branded esports tournaments for the Cavs utilizing its Esports Gaming League (“EGL”) platform.

www.wkyc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Esports Gaming League#K League#Cavs Legion#Egl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Esports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Hartenstein wanting to re-sign is a relief

Earlier this week, it was reported that Spanish club Barcelona was set to be targeting current Cleveland Cavaliers big Isaiah Hartenstein as a potential free agency target. Hartenstein did not show interest in having intent himself of pursuing that possibility, but in the event he would end up declining his $1.8 million player option and could reportedly an “NBA out,” it was understandable that he could maybe entertain playing overseas.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: Dylan Windler must prove himself in 2021-22

To this point, we have not seen much of Dylan Windler in action through his first two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Windler missed all of what was formally his first year because of complicaations involved with a stress reaction in his lower left leg, for one. Then in his...
NBASB Nation

Chosen: A deep rewind of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 46-year title quest

Hello. Welcome to Chosen, a feature-length edition of Secret Base’s series Rewinder, in which we pick an iconic moment in sports history, then go back in time to explain all the preceding narrative and context that will help you appreciate the magic of witnessing that moment. In this case, we’re...
NBAFear The Sword

Kyrie Irving saved the Cleveland Cavaliers in more ways than one

As part of Secret Base’s look at the Cavs’ 2016 title win, we’ll be writing about the chapters in different ways. First up: Some words on Kyrie Irving. If I were to ask fans about Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers, you’d probably hear quite a few groans and jeers thrown his way. There is some validity to why that’s the case - things between Irving and the organization didn’t end on the best of terms when he was traded to the Boston Celtics.
NBAWKYC

It's been 5 years since the Cleveland Cavaliers' championship parade

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the Locked On Cavs podcast in the video player above is from June 17, 2021. Speaking to reporters at the Cleveland Cavaliers' media day in 2014, LeBron James shared a scene he hoped would play out during his return to Northeast Ohio. “For me, I've had...
NBAchatsports.com

Cleveland Cavaliers: 2 goals for Collin Sexton for the 2021-22 season

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton reacts in-game. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Coming into the league, Collin Sexton was a small guard bursting with athleticism and a never-ending motor. Looking at him three years later, he still has those things and a lot more. Sexton has quickly risen to young stardom and has shown why he is the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ best player.
NBAWKYC

New documentary examines the history of the Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. If you've been feeling nostalgic about the Cleveland Cavaliers lately, you're not alone. After all, last week marked the five-year anniversary of the Cavs' 2016 NBA championship, while Tuesday served as the same anniversary of Cleveland's first major sports championship parade in 52 years.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

2021 NBA Offseason Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers‘ 2020/21 season looked pretty similar to most of the team’s LeBron James-less seasons over the last two decades. After remaining in the play-in hunt during the first half, Cleveland went into a tailspin to finish the year — the team lost 23 of its final 28 games and ended up with a 22-50 record, tied for the fourth-work mark in the NBA.
NBAstateofpress.com

Cavaliers reportedly exploring trade options for Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton is part of a good amount of trade rumors the last few months, with the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly still exploring trade options for the scoring guard. After Tuesday’s lottery, the Cavaliers are picking No. 3 in a guard-heavy draft at the top — Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs — which has sparked another report that Cavaliers’ front office is considering trading Sexton.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 ways to best use No. 3 overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Draft plans for the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft give the front office plenty of attractive options to build the roster. Cleveland Cavaliers fans have to be used to this feeling by now, as they endured another grueling season to the tune of a 22-50 record. However, things aren’t all bad in Cleveland. The team learned that they would have the third overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft. That pick leaves that Cavs with a bevy of options to choose from — who should they select, should they select anyone at and just trade the pick? If they trade the pick, who would they get for it?
NBAWKYC

5 reasons why the Cleveland Cavaliers should consider a Ben Simmons trade

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the Locked On Cavs podcast in the video player above is from June 17, 2021. It didn't take long until after the Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday for people to begin speculating about Ben Simmons' future in Philadelphia.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cavs bringing in Jonathan Kuminga for private workout as NBA Draft nears

The Cleveland Cavaliers were awarded the 3rd pick after the NBA Draft Lottery ping-pong balls were selected. With immense options at number three, the team is starting to zero in on a couple of prospects. One prospect they are bringing in for a private workout is Jonathan Kuminga, who spent last season on the G-League Ignite with fellow top-five projected pick Jalen Green.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Trade Jarrett Allen

The NBA has plenty of young, talented bigs -- but perhaps none quite like Cavs center Jarrett Allen. As a well-rounded and versatile big on the rise, he could come in and make an immediate impact on any team. In Cleveland, he is seen as one of their best players and most prized assets.
NBAWKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers given eighth-best odds of trading for Ben Simmons

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the Locked On Cavs podcast in the video player above is from June 17, 2021. In the hours since they lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, many have speculated that the Philadelphia 76ers will trade Ben Simmons in the upcoming offseason.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Keep an eye on Collin Sexton and the Cavaliers

There was a time in the not-too-distant past where the Draft Lottery day was the most anticipated day on many a Philadelphia 76ers fan’s calendar. Would the team land the first overall pick and the sort of generational talent capable of pushing their process along, or would the pick instead come up short and leave Philly stranded with a Jahlil Okafor-type player who would get flipped for a second-round pick a few seasons down the line?
NBAclesportstalk.com

What Should the Cavs do With the 3rd Overall Pick?

Trade the 3rd Overall Pick in a Package for an Established Veteran. This option is much more intriguing than the previous one. If the Cavs are able to package their pick with a player like Kevin Love, Taurean Prince, or Cedi Osman, in order to get back a very good veteran player, then I would consider it. The only issue with this decision is it depends on the player that we would be getting back. If we could trade our pick and Kevin Love for Kristaps Porzingis, then I’d be all in. I just don’t think that we have many assets to add to our pick in order to bring back a potential all-star. I say potential all-star because that is what I truly believe is going to be available to us at pick number three.