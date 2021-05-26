Cancel
Redgranite, WI

Redgranite May Student of the Month

wausharaargus.com
 16 days ago

Archer Vanden Heuvel, Grade 1. Mrs. Paula Tompkins nominated Archer Vanden Heuvel as Student of the Month and gave the following statement: “Archer exhibits all of the character traits we have learned about this year. Archer is respectful. He is respectful of others as well as his property and surroundings. Archer is responsible. He is prepared for class every day, keeps his supplies organized and stays on track in class. Archer shows empathy. He is kind to everyone and likes to play with all students at recess. Archer works hard to build positive relationships with others. Archer is determined. He is a hard worker and strives to be better in the classroom. I usually see Archer reading and writing when he has some free time. I know Archer will be a lifelong learner. Archer is a leader and shows integrity. He leads by his positive actions and demonstrates self-control. He takes ownership for his actions and follows school rules. and I always count on Archer to do the right thing. Archer shows cooperation. He works cooperatively with others and is fair. Since Archer demonstrates the character traits that are so important in the district and in life, it is only fair that he be named Student of the Month.”

