Mobility data reveals universal law of visitation in cities

By Santa Fe Institute
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research published in Nature provides a powerful yet surprisingly simple way to determine the number of visitors to any location in a city. Scientists from the Santa Fe Institute, MIT, and ETH Zürich have discovered and developed a scaling law that governs the number of visitors to any location based on how far they are traveling and how often they are visiting. The visitation law opens up unprecedented possibilities for accurately predicting flows between locations, which could ultimately have applications in everything from city planning to preventing the spread of the next major pandemic.

phys.org
