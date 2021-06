“Fast & Furious” director Justin Lin will executive produce and direct the untitled project co-created by Nick Wootton and Jake Coburn from Universal TV. Per the logline, the pilot (which Wootton wrote) is a pulse-pounding, high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose, and Val Fitzgerald, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The female-led drama was ordered in April for NBC’s 2021-2022 broadcast season, along with “Getaway” from writers and executive producers JJ Bailey and Moira Kirland.