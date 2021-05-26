Redgranite Fire Department to host raffle

The Redgranite Fire Department will be hosting a limited raffle event this year. Appreciation is given to a local woodworker who constructed a custom wooden portable bar and donated his work to the Fire Department to utilize as a fundraiser. The bar itself will be available for viewing and tickets available for purchase at the RGFD Annual Fundraiser on July 17 at Flanagan’s Campground in Redgranite, and again on Aug. 7, at the Pearl Lake Days Event at the Pearl Lake Boat Landing where the winner will be announced at 6 p.m. You do not need to be present to win. Only 1,000 tickets will be available. Please visit these establishments for ticket purchases: Curve-In Café and the BR Diner, Redgranite. The department appreciates the local woodworker for his fine craftmanship and his gracious donation. All money received from this raffle will be used to assist in the purchasing of a new EMS Rescue Response Vehicle.