Morristown, TN

“She’s my whole life” North Carolina man reunites with service dog stolen during carjacking

By Alivia Harris
wvlt.tv
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society helped a man reunite with his missing service dog Tuesday. According to the humane society, Jolene was brought in as a stray on Monday. They said Jolene had been inside a car when it was stolen in North Carolina, according to a report from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

www.wvlt.tv
