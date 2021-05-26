Pip, pip, hooray: Three cheers for Pippa, the neighborhood’s cutest sheepadoodle

Third in line to the British throne, Prince George will one day become King of England. In his book, royal author Robert Lacet revealed how the little boy learned the news. If his parents are doing everything to ensure that he has a normal childhood, Prince George is not a little boy like others! Third in line to the British throne after his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father, Prince William, the little boy will one day become king. In his book Battle of Brothers, royal author Robert Lacey explained how Prince William and Kate Middleton had explained to their eldest son his future role as king. “William did not reveal to the world how and when he told his son the big news. Perhaps one day George will tell us the story himself. But around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020, we think his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s future royal ‘service and duty’ life would particularly involve,” he assured.